ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Stocks Score a Hard-Fought Win to Start the Week

By Karee Venema
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6bUo_0i29If3J00
Getty Images

The Federal Reserve was top of mind for investors Monday, with the central bank's next policy decision – a likely 75 basis-point rate hike – due out Wednesday. This led to back-and-forth trading for much of the session, though the major market indexes ultimately ended in positive territory today.

While the economic calendar is relatively thin over the next few days, Wall Street will see a round of housing data in the leadup to the Fed announcement. Today, that was the release of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo housing market index, which showed builder confidence fell 3 points in September to 46, its lowest level since spring 2020. This was the ninth straight monthly drop in the index, and came amid a "combination of elevated interest rates, persistent building material supply-chain disruptions and high home prices [that] continue to take a toll on affordability," the report stated.

"We expect the other housing market releases this week (housing starts, existing home sales and building permits) will show similar weakness," says Raymond James economist Giampiero Fuentes. "Bad news continues to be good news for the Fed, as it indicates its tightening cycle is working to slow demand."

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

In terms of sector performance, materials stocks (+1.7%) were the leaders. Healthcare (-0.5%), meanwhile, lagged as COVID-19 vaccine makers like Pfizer (PFE, -1.3%) and Moderna (MRNA, -7.1%) slid after President Joe Biden said in last night's "60 Minutes" interview that "the pandemic is over."

As for the major indexes, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% to 11,535, while the S&P 500 Index (+0.7% at 3,899) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.6% at 31,019) also closed higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1xZG_0i29If3J00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 gained 0.8% to 1,812.
  • U.S. crude futures rose 0.7% to finish at $85.73 per barrel.
  • Gold futures slipped 0.3% to settle at $1,678.20 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin shed 0.3% to $19,561.50. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • AutoZone (AZO) fell 3.1% after the auto parts retailer reported earnings. In its fiscal fourth quarter, AZO recorded earnings of $40.51 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion, both higher than analysts were expecting. Same-store sales growth of 6.2% also beat the consensus estimate. "We think the release will go a long way towards easing investor concerns regarding a slowdown in DIY auto aftermarket sales after Advance Auto Parts' earnings miss and guidance cut last month, which it blamed on weak DIY demand," says CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson. "We maintain a Hold on valuation, noting that AZO has been the best-performing auto aftermarket stock so far this year."
  • Airline stocks were some of the best performers today. Among those taking flight were American Airlines (AAL, +3.4%), Delta Air Lines (DAL, +2.6%) and United Airlines (UAL, +3.3%).

Why Investors Should Consider EV Stocks

Rising interest rates have made it a particularly difficult year for growth stocks. This is because higher rates can boost borrowing costs for these companies. And this, in turn, can weigh on their profit margins. One area of growth that has been hit particularly hard are makers of electric vehicles (EVs), which, in addition to battling higher rates, have also had to contend with rising competition, with nearly every traditional automaker throwing their hat into the EV ring.

But this ramp up in competition isn't necessarily bad for electric vehicle stocks. Rather, it expands the overall market, and that market is growing by leaps and bounds, with EV sales up 63% year-over-year in the first half of 2022, according to research firm Canalys. For investors, this year's pullback in EV stocks creates an opportunity to get in on a growing trend at a more attractive valuation. Here, we've put together 10 electric vehicle stocks to watch as industry sales heat up. Check them out.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Housing Starts#Mutual Fund#Growth Stocks#Same Store Sales#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Wells Fargo#Free Investing Weekly
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
ETF
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy