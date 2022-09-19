After chief appraiser’s ousting, do officials see improvement on the horizon for DCAD?

Buy Now The Denton Central Appraisal District building, on Morse Street, is shown in 2019. DRC file photo

For months — if not years — there’s been a clear consensus among elected officials: The Denton Central Appraisal District isn’t getting the job done. But now that the district has moved on from heavily criticized Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, do county leaders see the situation improving?

Denton County Judge Andy Eads has been one of DCAD’s most vocal critics, alongside the Commissioners Court as a whole. Of the dozens of taxing entities that filed disapproval resolutions over the appraisal district’s 2023 budget, Denton County was the first in early August.