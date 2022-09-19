Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU BUYS FORMER BLUE JACKET'S COLUMBUS HOUSE AFTER BASICALLY GETTING HIM TRADED
Johnny Gaudreau reportedly purchased the former Columbus residence of now-Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand, which is ironic because Gaudreau's signing led to Bjorkstrand being traded in the first place. The Blue Jackets signed Gaudreau to one of this summer's biggest tickets when they inked a seven-year, $68 million contract. Gaudreau's signing...
Flyers center Sean Couturier potentially out for season with herniated disk
Philadelphia Flyers star center Sean Couturier has a herniated disk in his back that could keep him out for the entire 2022-23 season, reports Crossing Broad’s Anthony SanFilippo. It’s expected that Couturier will be out for at least several months. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the Flyers and Couturier...
NHL
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
NHL
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
NBC Sports
With Ellis report, Flyers have scary unknown on verge of camp
The Flyers lost 57 games last season. They had separate losing streaks of 13 games and 10 games. Their 25-46-11 finish marked one of the worst years in franchise history for a team that was birthed in 1967. Two absences, among the team's various injuries, were most damaging: Ryan Ellis...
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
NHL
Gaudreau focusing on new home with Blue Jackets, arrival of first child
COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau woke up Wednesday in a new house in a new city, about to join a new team with his wife about to deliver their first child at any time. The moving vans hadn't arrived yet. The nursery wasn't ready. Gaudreau needed navigation to make the 10-minute...
NHL
Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announce hockey operations staff updates
Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff. WINNIPEG, September 21, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season. Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney...
NHL
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs
Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
Ben Simmons opens up on Sixers fans, relationship with city of Philly
The saga that ended Ben Simmons’ time with the Philadelphia 76ers certainly was ugly. After a very tough ending in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, Simmons had a tumultuous summer, leading to a trade request a few weeks before training camp. Simmons then did not report...
thecomeback.com
Eagles player denied access to team parking lot for hilarious reason
The life of a practice squad player in the NFL can certainly be a grueling one, and getting signed to an active roster can often be one of the greatest moments for any fringe NFL player. This situation happened to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey ahead of the team’s...
