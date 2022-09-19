ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career

Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More

The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL

Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
NBC Sports

With Ellis report, Flyers have scary unknown on verge of camp

The Flyers lost 57 games last season. They had separate losing streaks of 13 games and 10 games. Their 25-46-11 finish marked one of the worst years in franchise history for a team that was birthed in 1967. Two absences, among the team's various injuries, were most damaging: Ryan Ellis...
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announce hockey operations staff updates

Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff. WINNIPEG, September 21, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season. Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney...
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs

Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
