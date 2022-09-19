Read full article on original website
Related
Sunken fishing vessel off San Juan Island brought to surface, crews evaluating next steps in removal
The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that the fishing vessel that sank off San Juan Island last month — leading to a fuel and oil spill — was lifted to the surface Saturday afternoon. After bringing the Aleutian Isle to the surface, crews removed water and fuel from...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Skagit-Cascade Coho Fishery Update
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Skagit River reopening set, periodic closures announced some areas. Actions: Rescinds selective gear rules from the mouth to Gilligan Creek. Reopens Gilligan Creek to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge).Implements bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge). Closes all fishing Mondays through Wednesdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 12, from Hwy. 9 Bridge in Sedro Woolley to Baker River.
cascadiadaily.com
The Hammer, Vol. XXXVI
Don’t Toss Your Gas Range Out the Door For This, But: Bellinghamsters can be forgiven for inattention to ordinary tasks this week as they are smack dab in the middle of Climate Action Week 2022. Traditionally Followed By: Climate Inaction Rest of the Year. Blessed Be the Bus: Couldn’t...
cascadiadaily.com
Backcountry lessons from front country comfort
One recent night, I slept in my Bellingham bed for the first time in three and a half months. While I did enjoy the feeling of my body sinking deep into my foam mattress, I found myself laying awake staring at the beige ceiling wishing it would collapse and reveal the Milky Way hidden behind it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadiadaily.com
County-proposed river management project moving forward
As Whatcom County residents brace for the impending flood season, county officials have plans to alleviate future flood impacts in the region. County officials have proposed a small scalping project near Everson to help control future floodwaters. The project is still in the permitting process but includes plans to remove vegetation and sediment along 150 feet of the Nooksack River.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
Agencies investigating if human remains found near Sequim are related to floatplane crash
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found Friday in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, the Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) confirmed on Saturday. Around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, deputies were summoned to the area after beachgoers reported finding what they believed was a female torso. Deputies, along with...
Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths
“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” a Facebook post by police reads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA
Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
126 dogs seized from Skagit County property
BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
Bellingham man reportedly throws 25-pound block of wood at police vehicle’s windshield
Police say the man “is a danger to the public as has been randomly assaulting innocent people, throws rocks and objects at cars.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cascadiadaily.com
Welcome to Bellingham’s music scene, students
As the school year at Western Washington University begins and new people arrive in Bellingham, I wanted to take this chance to share with newcomers some suggestions for getting involved in the Bellingham music scene. A line in Franz Nicolay’s latest book says, “In rock music, five years is a...
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Sept. 22 – 28, 2022
Bellingham Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Whatcom County Conservation Easement Program Oversight Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., 5280 Northwest Dr., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. MONDAY, Sept. 26. Bellingham Public Works and Natural Resources Committee meeting, 10 a.m., 210 Lottie St., or virtual meeting. Agenda...
‘Serious, confirmed’ hazing incident leads to Sehome football’s forfeit of game
“We learned of specific hazing behavior that violated harassment, intimidation and bullying policies and our athletic code of conduct,” the school district said.
whatcom-news.com
Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
cascadiadaily.com
Pandemic's effects wane as WWU returns
Western Washington University students, faculty and staff began fall quarter Wednesday as close to “normal” as anyone has seen in years, with “early signs of recovering enrollment” and more in-person classes after multiple quarters of online learning. Upcoming events. The first few weeks of the school...
kpug1170.com
Sehome forfeits football game for “serious student behavior”
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School forfeited its football game with Sedro-Woolley Friday night, September 16th, for what the district calls “serious, confirmed student behavior.”. The Bellingham District office did not give details to comply with federal privacy laws, but says in a statement that the student actions...
cascadiadaily.com
Squalicum boys XC loaded for a repeat
As runners looped back around toward the finish line to begin their second and final lap of the 2A boys state cross country championships in Pasco in November 2021, pandemonium ensued. Squalicum’s sixth-year coach Erin Hoopes remembers the moment well. “They were all right there with each other,” Hoopes...
Comments / 0