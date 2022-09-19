Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - William Robert Herrmann, 79, Glenfield, passed away Monday September 19th at Albany Medical Center from complications of COVID pneumonia. The funeral service will be 12 noon on Sunday September 25th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. Burial will follow in the Tylerville-South Rutland Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday, September 24th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
wwnytv.com
Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, 38, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, age 38, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Danny was born on June...
wwnytv.com
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Joanne C. Petrie, age 54 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (Sept 20, 2022) at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
wwnytv.com
Condemned Watertown building being repaired
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Condemned more than a year ago, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon reopen to tenants. The goal is to get it all cleaned up in the next 30 days or so. Last August, the city condemned the building, forcing people out of their homes....
wwnytv.com
Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day in Jefferson County. Several city and county officials spoke about efforts to get drugs off the streets and spread awareness of the overdose problem. Recovering from her addiction, Amanda Loomis...
wwnytv.com
No lawyers this time: Watertown and fire union resume contract talks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire department are talking contracts once again. This time, though, without the lawyers. The two sides have battled before during contract negotiations. Lack of promotions, equipment usage, and the number of firefighters on duty have stalled conversations in the past.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Court Street in Watertown will be closed for a couple of days. The street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place on Thursday and Friday while work is underway on the city’s streetscape project. The work is designed to improve pedestrian safety.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County uses teamwork to address homelessness
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This fall, groups throughout Lewis County are tackling the issue of homelessness. They’re doing it through teamwork. As the season changes and temperatures drop, groups across Lewis County have joined forces to help keep homeless people out of the cold. And if things pan out, they’ll no longer need to rely on the hospitality of hotels.
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark your calendars. The dates are set for this year’s “A North Country Festival of Trees.”. Festival committee members Mary Corriveau and Lisa O’Driscoll say this year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Watch the video for their interview...
wwnytv.com
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s no reason for veterans to pay outlandish fees for their military records. Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser says there’s a scam going around to get veterans to pay for their military discharge papers, which are available to them for free. Moser says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
State issues siting permits for solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - It’s being called a “significant milestone” for a solar farm in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield. The state has issued siting permits to Boralex’s Greens Corners Solar for its project. Boralex, a Canadian-based company, is looking to use more than...
wwnytv.com
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, age 78, of Fine, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Her burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Court Street closed off through Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown is a bit harder to navigate with Court Street closed off as a large project continues to get done. Parts of the street have been torn up for a few weeks. It’s the city’s streetscape program where the street will get improvements including new sidewalks - all to make it more pedestrian friendly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Watertown apartment’s property manager blames squatters for garbage problem
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neighbors say a Clay Street apartment in Watertown has become a problem property. Despite the city codes department’s attempts to clean it up, the problem keeps coming back. The tenant housing at 334 Clay Street has come under fire from code enforcement, earning 3...
wwnytv.com
Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police have made a correction about an arrest involving a Lowville man accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lewis County. Police originally said 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. admitted that he made...
wwnytv.com
National Grid gives $550K to Watertown YMCA project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid has delivered half a million dollars to help with the costs of building a new YMCA in downtown Watertown. The utility company presented a $550,000 check. Part of the money, $300,000 will go to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to help with...
wwnytv.com
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
Comments / 0