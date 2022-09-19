Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family. Rebecca passed away at home...
wwnytv.com
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 11 am prior to the funeral on Saturday.
wwnytv.com
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
wwnytv.com
William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - William Robert Herrmann, 79, Glenfield, passed away Monday September 19th at Albany Medical Center from complications of COVID pneumonia. The funeral service will be 12 noon on Sunday September 25th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. Burial will follow in the Tylerville-South Rutland Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday, September 24th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kevin Lee Terrance, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours...
wwnytv.com
Marilyn L. Cline, 94, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 16, 1928 in Olean, NY, daughter of Merton L. and Eleanor I. Fairchild Langworthy. She graduated from New Rochelle High School, in New Rochelle, NY, and then from Syracuse University with a BS in Food and Nutrition.
wwnytv.com
Memorial Service: Alice M. Powell, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The memorial mass for Alice M. Powell will be 10 am Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating. Mrs. Powell, wife of David Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away September 8th, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are...
wwnytv.com
Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, 38, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, age 38, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Danny was born on June...
wwnytv.com
Condemned Watertown building being repaired
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Condemned more than a year ago, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon reopen to tenants. The goal is to get it all cleaned up in the next 30 days or so. Last August, the city condemned the building, forcing people out of their homes....
wwnytv.com
Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day in Jefferson County. Several city and county officials spoke about efforts to get drugs off the streets and spread awareness of the overdose problem. Recovering from her addiction, Amanda Loomis...
wwnytv.com
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
wwnytv.com
Fitness with Jamie: The die is cast
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Deciding on your workout routine can be a roll of the dice. Fitness expert Jamie Kalk takes her routine again to nature-filled Thompson Park in Watertown. She shows us a multi-sided die she bought that has a different exercise on each face. Just roll the...
wwnytv.com
Hello, Fall! (almost)
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall officially starts tonight, but it will feel like it all day. Temperatures won’t budge much from where they started in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few rain showers were moving through early, but much of the day will be dry and cloudy with highs around 60.
wwnytv.com
Watertown lawmaker questions crow killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city council member is questioning how the city handles the influx of crows during cold-weather months. Cliff Olney wonders if there’s a better way to drive crows off than killing some of them. Olney raised his concerns at a meeting Monday night.
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark your calendars. The dates are set for this year’s “A North Country Festival of Trees.”. Festival committee members Mary Corriveau and Lisa O’Driscoll say this year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Watch the video for their interview...
wwnytv.com
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s no reason for veterans to pay outlandish fees for their military records. Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser says there’s a scam going around to get veterans to pay for their military discharge papers, which are available to them for free. Moser says...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Court Street in Watertown will be closed for a couple of days. The street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place on Thursday and Friday while work is underway on the city’s streetscape project. The work is designed to improve pedestrian safety.
wwnytv.com
Red & Black ready for league playoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black open up defense of their Empire Football League championship with a playoff game this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. The local semipro team hoped to add another trophy to the case. The Red & Black beat Auburn twice...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County’s 2022 overdose deaths trending downward
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - So far this year, it looks like Jefferson County is seeing a decline in the number of overdose deaths. In 2020, the county reported a total of 34 overdose deaths. There were 32 in 2021. So far in 2022, a total of 11 overdose deaths...
wwnytv.com
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, age 78, of Fine, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Her burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
