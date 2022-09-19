Read full article on original website
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15, 2022. Despite the tragedy of her death, Brianna was able to save the lives of five people through the gift of organ donation. Brianna was born on May 18, 1988, in Syracuse,...
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Joanne C. Petrie, age 54 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (Sept 20, 2022) at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm...
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kevin Lee Terrance, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours...
Nora Ellen McGregor, 83, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Nora passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1938 in Massena, NY to Anne and Gerald Patterson, she spent her life rooted in the North Country. For the past three decades she has spent several months a year in California and came to consider that her second home.
James R. Alguire, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for James R. “Jim” Alguire will be held on Wednesday September 21, 2022 in Calvary Cemetery at 1:00 PM. James passed away after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday September 15, 2022. The family has entrusted arrangements to...
Gloria J. Lamendola, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gloria J. Lamendola, age 72, are saddened to announce her passing on Sunday September 18, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM...
William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - William Robert Herrmann, 79, Glenfield, passed away Monday September 19th at Albany Medical Center from complications of COVID pneumonia. The funeral service will be 12 noon on Sunday September 25th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. Burial will follow in the Tylerville-South Rutland Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday, September 24th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, 38, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, age 38, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Danny was born on June...
Marilyn L. Cline, 94, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Marilyn L. Cline, 94, passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Point Vivian Road, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 16, 1928 in Olean, NY, daughter of Merton L. and Eleanor I. Fairchild Langworthy. She graduated from New Rochelle High School, in New Rochelle, NY, and then from Syracuse University with a BS in Food and Nutrition.
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, age 78, of Fine, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Her burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
No lawyers this time: Watertown and fire union resume contract talks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire department are talking contracts once again. This time, though, without the lawyers. The two sides have battled before during contract negotiations. Lack of promotions, equipment usage, and the number of firefighters on duty have stalled conversations in the past.
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
Potsdam man prevents state from discontinuing Rotary Club license plates
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam Rotary Club member is responsible for saving and helping design license plates for Rotary members. Michael Griffin wanted to apply for a new plate but found that the plate was close to being discontinued. Griffin spent the last year getting other Rotarians in...
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark your calendars. The dates are set for this year’s “A North Country Festival of Trees.”. Festival committee members Mary Corriveau and Lisa O’Driscoll say this year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Watch the video for their interview...
Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day in Jefferson County. Several city and county officials spoke about efforts to get drugs off the streets and spread awareness of the overdose problem. Recovering from her addiction, Amanda Loomis...
Condemned Watertown building being repaired
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Condemned more than a year ago, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon reopen to tenants. The goal is to get it all cleaned up in the next 30 days or so. Last August, the city condemned the building, forcing people out of their homes....
Dinner & donations at Sacred Heart Foundation event
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 49th annual Sacred Heart Foundation scholarship dinner was Tuesday night. Plaques were given out to a few long-time supporters. The dinner raises money for people going into priesthood as part of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. The Catholic Church has struggled in recent...
