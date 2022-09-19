Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even
Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision. Their super middleweight trilogy...
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
UFC・
Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims he and Conor McGregor will face off in 2023 boxing match
Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims that he will enter the ring in 2023 for a rematch with Conor McGregor. The two first fought in Las Vegas in August 2017. The fight went 10 rounds, with Mayweather coming out on top with a TKO. The details of the 2023 fight are still...
Comments / 0