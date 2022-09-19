Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Police Arrest Suspect for Hit and Run Death of Weld County Deputy
Note: This is an updated story. Read the original piece here. Law enforcement has arrested the suspect in the hit-and-run death of a Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputy. The incident occurred north of Greeley on Sunday (Sept. 18), when a man going by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia crashed into the motorcycle...
Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work
An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer
FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
Victim Identified and Colorado Cop on Leave After Freight Train Struck Squad Car with Young Woman Inside
A Platteville, Colorado police officer has reportedly been placed on leave after stopping a squad car on railroad tracks, putting a detainee inside, and leaving the car and the detainee to be subsequently struck by a freight train. The detainee, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez of...
Catherine Hay Has Been Located
UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
i-70scout.com
Colorado State Patrol Requesting Assistance Locating Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Crash
WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting assistance from the public to locate Octavio Gonzales-Garcia after his suspected involvement in a crash that left another party dead. At approximately 5:31 PM on Sunday, September 18, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash located at the intersections...
Sonny Almanza hears charges in Arvada police officer killing
A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him.Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Jefferson County District Court Judge Russell Klein to unseal an arrest warrant affidavit that could detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. Klein set a Friday deadline for Almaza's public defenders...
broomfieldleader.com
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Grand jury indicts 5 people accusing for stealing more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five people accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles throughout northern Colorado were indicted by a Weld County Grand jury on Monday. The thefts began in April 2021, according to the district attorney's office. > The video above is about the increase in car thefts...
I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton Parkway
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway following a rollover crash.
Colorado Police Messed Up Big Time: Patrol Car Hit By Train with Woman Inside
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it, but we'll see if the same standard applies when it comes to one Colorado officer. According to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an investigation has been opened after a Colorado officer's squad car was hit by a train with a woman who had been recently detained still inside.
1310kfka.com
Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says
The mother of a Denver high school freshman said he was outside a recreation center when gunshots were fired. She said he immediately went to protect his girlfriend when he was shot in the face.
Trial begins for man suspected of using AK-47 to kill woman near Coors Field
The trial for the man that is suspected of killing a woman while she was walking her dog near Coors Field in 2020 began on Monday. The suspect, 36-year old Michael Close, has plead not guilty by reason of insanity, according to a report by 9News. On June 10, 2020,...
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
Train Hit Police Vehicle After Cops Left Detained Woman Inside, Parked on Tracks, Authorities Say. She Is Now in ‘Serious’ Condition.
Cops allegedly left a female suspect inside a patrol vehicle that one of them parked on train tracks — a train struck it. Now the young woman is in “serious” condition. All this stemmed from an alleged road rage incident. “Although early in the investigation, it’s believed...
1310kfka.com
Woman killed, man hurt in motorcycle crash in parking lot in Midtown
A woman has died in a motorcycle crash in Midtown Fort Collins. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Manhattan Avenue near Horsetooth Road Sunday just before 3 p.m. Police say a man and woman on the motorcycle were found with serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police sai neither victim was wearing a helmet.
KKTV
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active...
14-year-old found safe after going missing from Adams City High School
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at Adams City High School on Monday.
1310kfka.com
Ault man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team in Weld Co.
A man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff that brought the SWAT team to Weld County. Police handcuffed Marshall Johnson of Ault Friday night after they say he threatened to burn down a camping trailer with people inside. Police said a caller to 911 said Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline in one hand and a hammer in the other. SWAT officers arrived on the 21000 block of Colorado 14 to find Johnson barricaded inside a trailer. He came out peacefully after more than six hours. No one was hurt. Johnson faces felony charges of burglary, menacing and attempted arson.
