The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO