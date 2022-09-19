ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Daily Mail

Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work

An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
littletongov.org

Catherine Hay Has Been Located

UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Sonny Almanza hears charges in Arvada police officer killing

A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him.Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Jefferson County District Court Judge Russell Klein to unseal an arrest warrant affidavit that could detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. Klein set a Friday deadline for Almaza's public defenders...
ARVADA, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
PLATTEVILLE, CO
1310kfka.com

Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland

The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
LOVELAND, CO
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman killed, man hurt in motorcycle crash in parking lot in Midtown

A woman has died in a motorcycle crash in Midtown Fort Collins. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Manhattan Avenue near Horsetooth Road Sunday just before 3 p.m. Police say a man and woman on the motorcycle were found with serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police sai neither victim was wearing a helmet.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Ault man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team in Weld Co.

A man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff that brought the SWAT team to Weld County. Police handcuffed Marshall Johnson of Ault Friday night after they say he threatened to burn down a camping trailer with people inside. Police said a caller to 911 said Johnson was outside with a can of gasoline in one hand and a hammer in the other. SWAT officers arrived on the 21000 block of Colorado 14 to find Johnson barricaded inside a trailer. He came out peacefully after more than six hours. No one was hurt. Johnson faces felony charges of burglary, menacing and attempted arson.
AULT, CO
