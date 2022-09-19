ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II Final Resting Place Isn’t Where You Might Think

By Nia Noelle
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJngf_0i28HzUn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hty5O_0i28HzUn00

Source: VICTORIA JONES / Getty

Millions across the world watched her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service on Monday, March 19th at Westminster Abbey in London.  Westminster Abbey has a lot of significance to the Queen because it was the place where she was crowned 69 years before her passing and it’s also where she married her husband, Prince Philip, 75 years ago.

But is this Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place? One would think so since at the end of the ceremony her casket was lowered into the royal family vault below the chapel.  But it isn’t

Queen Elizabeth’s casket was removed later that evening and taken to the King George VI Memorial Chapel for a private burial service for the royal family.  There the queen will be reunited with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), and her sister’s ashes Princess Margaret (who requested to be cremated) in the chapel.  Her husband Prince Philip’s coffin will also be relocated from the royal vault where he has been since his passing to the King George VI Memorial Chapel so they can finally be laid to rest together.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbZ1R_0i28HzUn00

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

Many have asked if will they will be able to pay their respects to the Queen and her family in their final resting place of King George VI Memorial Chapel.  That question remains unanswered at the time.  Normally when you buy a ticket to visit Windsor Castle that ticket would include the chapel, but Windsor Castle was closed to visitors at the time of the Queen’s passing in mourning.  Royal mourning usually lasts twelve days so it is possible in the future.Under normal circumstances, the chapel is closed to visitors during services on Sunday.  Visitors are welcome to tour St George’s Chapel on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4:15 pm. The last entry for visitors is permitted at 4 pm so be sure to be punctual if you are planning an afternoon visit.   Check the Royal Collection Trust Website for future information. on visits.

The Latest:

The post Queen Elizabeth II Final Resting Place Isn’t Where You Might Think appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
AFP

King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial

King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Brittney Griner
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace

A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Buried With Her Family, but She Won't Be Cremated (EXCLUSIVE)

Inside the British Royal Family, few things are more important than tradition. Following the extended period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, many have wondered where the monarch will be buried. As you may have expected, there's a very formal process for burying members of the royal family, and after her funeral, Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King George Vi#Uk
Daily Mail

Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
U.K.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

WINDSOR, England — Queen Elizabeth II has been interred together with her late husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, officials said. The royal family’s official website said the Dean of Windsor conducted a private burial ceremony late Monday at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex inside St. George’s, a gothic church in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Philip, who was Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, died last year at age 99. His coffin had been placed in a different part of St. George’s Chapel, ready to be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel to join the queen when she died. The chapel is also where Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the late monarch’s sister Margaret, are buried.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
PETS
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages

The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

A last lament for The Queen: Monarch's personal bagpiper plays moving lone song as her coffin is lowered into the vault at St George’s Chapel in Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II's personal bagpiper paid a poignant final farewell to Her Majesty with a moving performance as the Monarch's coffin was lowered into the vault at St George's Chapel on Monday - following her state funeral. The congregation fell silent as Pipe Major Paul Burns played an emotional lone...
WORLD
People

Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle

A loyal horse was among the countless mourners watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession make its 25-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday. The late monarch's beloved fell pony Carlton Lima Emma, whom the Queen rode into her nineties, stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle as Her Majesty's coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.
U.K.
Elle

Where Is The Queen Buried - And Are The Public Allowed To Visit The Grave?

After the Queen's sad passing at the age of 96, details were subsequently announced by the Palace about Her Majesty's state funeral (which was attended by thousands) and the subsequent private burial, which in contrast saw only the Royal Family and Her Majesty's closest inner circle pay their respects. Now,...
U.K.
92Q

92Q

204
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy