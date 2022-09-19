Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
mycbs4.com
Inmate's death in Alachua County jail under investigation
Alachua County — 24-year-old Caleb Fink died, in custody, at the Alachua County jail Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office says he was found deceased just before 5 PM Tuesday. To learn more about what happened and why, the Sheriff's Office said the...
click orlando
Second arrest made in fatal shooting during robbery attempt on Marion County trail, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Another arrest was made in the shooting death of a man earlier this month after a “drug deal goes wrong” on a Marion County trail, according to the sheriff’s office. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Jeovanni Alexis Pulgarin, 22, was arrested...
bctelegraph.com
KH man dared deputies to shoot
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS— A Lake Region man prohibited by court order from stepping foot on a Keystone Heights-area property did so anyway and was tased by three deputies after daring the lawmen to shoot him. Travis Allen Wright, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, burglary,...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
cbs12.com
2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
alachuachronicle.com
19-year-old on drug offender probation arrested on drug charges
ARCHER, Fla. – Jonah Levon Godbolt, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was sentenced to drug offender probation in June on two other cases in which he entered a plea of nolo contendere to two separate charges of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, with other charges dropped.
Independent Florida Alligator
24-year-old inmate found dead in cell at the Alachua County Jail
An inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday afternoon, county officials said. Detention officers discovered Caleb Fink, 24, dead in his cell at 5 p.m. and tried to revive him with medical aid. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced him dead, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaley Behl said.
WCJB
Armed Career Criminal arrested in Alachua County sentenced to 20 years behind bars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A career criminal from Gainesville has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on firearm and drug-related charges. On Tuesday, William Quarterman, 33, pled guilty to federal charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 15,...
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
Woman retrieves gun from nightstand and fires at alleged attacker
A woman retrieved a gun from a nightstand and fired at an alleged attacker during an altercation in Oxford. The woman said that she had been attacked by 54-year-old Gene Edward Wine who struck her in the face “multiple times” and picked her up and slammed her to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she scratched, pushed and hit him to try to get him off of her. Wine left the room and when she believed he was re-entering the room, she “grabbed her firearm and discharged one round” in his direction. The “point of impact” was in a dresser and Wine was not struck by the bullet.
mycbs4.com
One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
villages-news.com
Repeat trespassing offender arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall
A repeat trespassing offender was arrested after returning to Wildwood City Hall. Cleve Edmond Hardwick, 63, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest last week by Wildwood police. Hardwick is charged with violating his probation after making the unwanted return to Wildwood City...
mycbs4.com
Man accused of exposing himself on Gainesville-Hawthorne trail
Alachua County — Gainesville Police accuse 33-year-old Jonathan Dow of exposing himself on the Gainesville-Hawthorne trail. Police say on September 11th a runner said Dow looked at her, while exposed, seated along the trail. Police are charging Dow with a felony, because he has a prior conviction for exposing...
wuft.org
No evidence that widely circulated report is true about fentanyl stabbing near UF campus
There is no evidence that a report circulating across the University of Florida is true, that a young woman was jabbed with a needle and unwittingly exposed to a high dose of the dangerous drug fentanyl inside a popular Midtown bar across the street from campus last week. Gainesville and...
WCJB
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
wuft.org
Snapchat drug ring suspects dodge trial by accepting plea deals
Three Gainesville men accused of operating a drug-trafficking ring using Snapchat avoided trial Monday after negotiating last-minute plea deals. Authorities began investigating the group after a late-night shootout at Cabana Beach — an apartment complex popular with University of Florida students. Two of the defendants, Montayvious McKinnon and Tremayne...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
WCJB
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car. Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.
WCJB
Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
