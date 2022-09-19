FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes is now on the other side in the SMU-TCU rivalry. The coach is in his first season with the Big 12 Horned Frogs after leading SMU to wins the last two times the Dallas-Fort Worth teams played. They meet again Saturday in Dallas, and the 101st meeting in the series is sold out. The Mustangs had lost seven in a row against TCU, and 17 of 19, before winning in 2019 and following that up with another win last year. They didn’t play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

