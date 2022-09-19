ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
MindBodyGreen

Colorado’s Leaves Are Putting on a Show Now!

You start to feel that seasonal tug—that literal call of the wild—sometime in September: Must see all the leaves! Fall foliage is here and, before you know it, gone. And while many dappled vantage spots will do, Colorado is one of the very best areas in the country to view autumn’s kaleidoscope of color—and a road trip lets you see this state showing off at a slew of dappled spots. But how can you savor mother nature’s show while traveling responsibly? We found four unforgettable routes that help you Do Colorado Right, both on the road and off, with vividly hued stops and eco-friendly, and low-impact experiences.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Make plans to escape the city to see Colorado's golden colors

With autumn arriving, trees are starting to show off their fall colors in Colorado. The primary factor in when the leaves change is the length of our nights. Pigments in the leaves determine what color appears as the green fades. That happens as chlorophyll production slows and stops as the days grow shorter. When that stops, those other pigments appear. In Colorado's mountains, that means those stretches of golden aspen trees. Weather in the weeks before chlorophyll production impacts just how brilliant the colors will be. The U.S. Forest Service says it seems a succession of warm, sunny days...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
kiowacountyindependent.com

New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes

There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
EADS, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Eliminate the Colorado state income tax?

Jared Polis won the race for Colorado governor back in 2018 with 53% of the vote, good for a 10 point margin over his Republican opponent. If the polls are accurate for the upcoming November election, he will again win with about a 10 point advantage. His opponent this year is Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who checks most of the boxes of her fellow party members. As far as I can tell, there is no mention of any of the far-right election fraud claims on her website and The Donald is nowhere in sight. Just a straightforward law and order, pro-life, job creation sort of candidate.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

