Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gerlach's Liquor StorePeter DillsPasadena, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Related
theavtimes.com
Public safety teams to conduct door-to-door surveys near Jane Reynolds Park on Sept. 22
Lancaster city staff and members of the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be knocking on doors this Thursday in neighborhoods near Jane Reynolds Park to get feedback from residents on how to improve safety at the park. “The city’s Public Safety and Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services...
theavtimes.com
AV community listening session on homeless initiative set for Oct. 19
ANTELOPE VALLEY – The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding virtual community listening sessions for each of the county’s service planning areas to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The Antelope Valley [Service Planning Area 1] listening session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m....
theavtimes.com
Palmdale supports Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build with $800K check
PALMDALE -Palmdale city officials, staff, and community volunteers joined Homes 4 Families’ Rainbow Build on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Palmdale Veteran Enriched Neighborhood. The city presented Homes 4 Families with an $800,000 check representing ARPA funds granted to support the project in the building of veteran homes. In...
theavtimes.com
Girl, 12, missing in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A 12-year-old girl last seen in Palmdale has been reported missing, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theavtimes.com
COVID-related hospitalizations fall again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, Sept. 20, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally trending downward, reflecting...
theavtimes.com
LA County easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows
COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, Sept. 23, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health...
theavtimes.com
Detectives seeking public’s help in Lancaster double shooting
LANCASTER – Investigators are asking the public to provide information about a weekend shooting in Lancaster that left one man dead and another critically injured. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau:. On Sept. 18, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Stephen Bain and Antonio Maiden were...
theavtimes.com
Littlerock Dam sediment removal project starts after nearly 30-year delay
PALMDALE – A dump truck filled with 10 cubic yards of sediment rolled out of the Littlerock Dam on Wednesday marking the start of a Palmdale Water District project that was postponed in the early 1990s when the federally protected arroyo toad was discovered in the area. Removal of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
SoCal banks awarded $330M for small business loans, support
Six Southern California financial institutions were named recipients of nearly $330 million in federal funds aimed at providing loans and other assistance to small and minority-owned businesses. The awards of Emergency Capital Investment Program funds were part of $671 million doled out to 10 institutions across California, and nearly $9...
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID man shot to death at bar and grill in Lancaster
LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead early Sunday morning in Lancaster. He was 30-year-old Stephen Bain of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting occurred at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on 42525 10th Street West, where a...
theavtimes.com
Ca. Supreme Court won’t review case in triple-fatal Lancaster crash
The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday, Sept. 21, to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a 2018 crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection. Davion Murphy, now 23, was convicted in March 2020 of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the...
theavtimes.com
Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theavtimes.com
LA County to pay an additional $4.95 million in Kobe Bryant crash scene photos litigation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 20, to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
Comments / 0