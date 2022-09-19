ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

theavtimes.com

AV community listening session on homeless initiative set for Oct. 19

ANTELOPE VALLEY – The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding virtual community listening sessions for each of the county’s service planning areas to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The Antelope Valley [Service Planning Area 1] listening session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale supports Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build with $800K check

PALMDALE -Palmdale city officials, staff, and community volunteers joined Homes 4 Families’ Rainbow Build on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Palmdale Veteran Enriched Neighborhood. The city presented Homes 4 Families with an $800,000 check representing ARPA funds granted to support the project in the building of veteran homes. In...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Girl, 12, missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 12-year-old girl last seen in Palmdale has been reported missing, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet,...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

COVID-related hospitalizations fall again in LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, Sept. 20, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally trending downward, reflecting...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows

COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, Sept. 23, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Detectives seeking public’s help in Lancaster double shooting

LANCASTER – Investigators are asking the public to provide information about a weekend shooting in Lancaster that left one man dead and another critically injured. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau:. On Sept. 18, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Stephen Bain and Antonio Maiden were...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

SoCal banks awarded $330M for small business loans, support

Six Southern California financial institutions were named recipients of nearly $330 million in federal funds aimed at providing loans and other assistance to small and minority-owned businesses. The awards of Emergency Capital Investment Program funds were part of $671 million doled out to 10 institutions across California, and nearly $9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

Authorities ID man shot to death at bar and grill in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead early Sunday morning in Lancaster. He was 30-year-old Stephen Bain of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting occurred at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on 42525 10th Street West, where a...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Ca. Supreme Court won’t review case in triple-fatal Lancaster crash

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday, Sept. 21, to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a 2018 crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection. Davion Murphy, now 23, was convicted in March 2020 of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud

A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
