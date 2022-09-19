ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
iredellfreenews.com

SPD: Man charged with crashing vehicle into home, sparking fire

A Statesville man faces multiple charges after crashing his vehicle into a home on East Front Street and then fleeing scene. The Statesville Police Department announced the arrest of William Pennell, 31, in a news release on Monday. About 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, SPD officers were dispatched to a residential...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Police Department holds awards and promotion ceremony (Photos)

For the first time in two years, the Statesville Police Department held an awards and promotion ceremony to recognize SPD personnel for outstanding performance. SPD Chief David Onley also honored the hard work and dedication of former Chief Steve Hampton. Onley presented Hampton with the inaugural “Chief Excellence Award” for...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Nikita Maurice Connor

Mr. Nikita Maurice Connor, 36, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on December 26, 1985, to Johnny William Bines and Sharon Denise Connor. He departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital in South Carolina. Nikita graduated from Statesville High School and was employed at Tyson...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Campbell
iredellfreenews.com

Shirley Ann Norman Gunn

Shirley Ann Norman Gunn, 84, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Parkview Health and Rehabilitation in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born November 15, 1937 in Fordyce, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Robert Austin Norman and Martha Jane Gresham Norman. In addition to her parents,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Jean Grose

A service of celebration will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, for Mary Jean Grose of Statesville, N.C., who died on July 5, 2022, at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, where she had lived for the past 20 years. Those who knew and loved Mary Jean are invited to attend the 2 p.m. service at Grace Baptist Church, 719 Club Drive, Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Marvin Norman

Marvin Norman, 70, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, N.C. Mr. Norman was born June 3, 1952, in Iredell County, the son of the late JQ Norman Sr. and Flora Bratton Norman. Marvin was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Mitchell Community College and UNC Charlotte. He was a member and Elder of Calvary Presbyterian Church and was retired from Energy United following 29 years of service. He retired as manager of Community Relations.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Terrence Edward O’Brien

Terrence Edward O’Brien was born to John and Pearl O’Brien in Worcester, Mass., in 1946. He was the youngest of seven children. He was the last surviving member of that family. Terence passed from this world to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022. He passed peacefully...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Head Injury#911#Cpr#Violent Crime#Ems
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10,000 to Pharos Parenting

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Pharos Parenting to provide assistance for the organization to purchase food, medicine, baby supplies and other essential items. Pharos Parenting established a crisis fund in 2020 to help meet the basic needs of the community after receiving a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Cookie Day! Rocky Mount Church provides treats for Troutman Elementary staff, students (Photos)

Troutman Elementary School students and staff enjoyed a sweet and chocolatey surprise earlier this month when school nutrition workers delivered a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie to everyone inside the school. The cookie dough was purchased by Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville as a welcome-back-to-school gift. Sharron Saunders, TES cafeteria...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Audrey Leif Muller

Audrey Leif Muller, 92, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Riverbend, N.C., peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her loving daughter Cindy. She was born March 24, 1930, in New York, N.Y., the daughter of the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners to consider request to make all Health Department campuses tobacco-free

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will consider a request from the Iredell County Health Department for approval of a tobacco-free campus policy on Tuesday. The commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center Street in Statesville. The board will also meet at 5 p.m. to discuss items on the agenda in more detail. Both meetings are open to the public.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: East Iredell Elementary welcomes grandparents and special guests

East Iredell Elementary School recently welcomed about 300 guests for Grandparents/Special Person Day. Principal Jennifer Ribbeck said it was wonderful seeing all of the visitors inside of the school, creating special memories for the students. Guests had the opportunity to read a book and complete activities with their host student...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Registration underway for Balloon Chasers 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run

Registration is now underway for the Balloon Chasers 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, which will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Carolina Balloonfest. Come early for the run and stay late! Stick around after the race and enjoy the festival activities!. Registration includes a one-day pass to Carolina BalloonFest...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy