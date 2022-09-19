The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will consider a request from the Iredell County Health Department for approval of a tobacco-free campus policy on Tuesday. The commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center Street in Statesville. The board will also meet at 5 p.m. to discuss items on the agenda in more detail. Both meetings are open to the public.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO