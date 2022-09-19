Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at NC apartment building
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WBTV
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
Man arrested after fleeing officers in stolen Hellcat: PD
Kevin Melchor-Arant, of Charlotte was charged with possessing a stolen car, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and speeding, among other charges.
WBTV
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department. On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Suspect in alleged kidnapping injured in shootout with state trooper on I-40
A woman, suspected in an armed kidnapping, was shot by a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer on Interstate 40 around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She is listed in stable condition. Highway patrol officers went to the stretch of I-40 between McDowell and Burke counties, near Hickory, after getting reports...
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
WBTV
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect. According to police, the Bojangles on South New Hope Road at Beaty Road was robbed at 4 a.m. on August 26. After investigation,...
WITN
Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
wccbcharlotte.com
Twin Brothers Killed in Drunk Driving Crash; Friends Say Victims Were Dynamic Skaters
CHARLOTTE — The skating community is remembering the lives of twin brothers, known for their smooth as silk performances on the rink. Friends say Jay and John Woodson had a love for the arts, dancing, acting and theater. The brothers were electric on the skating rink. “When they would...
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
Residents’ cars vandalized after moving into new northeast Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents of a new apartment complex near Hidden Valley are on alert after three car owners found their windows shattered. The vandalism happened early Wednesday at The Livano Tryon apartments on North Tyron Street. The victims said Wednesday they just moved into the apartments from out of...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the community will help them identify a man who robbed a west Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened Tuesday, September 13 around 9:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar store located in the 2400 block...
Retired NYPD officer helps rescue driver after car plunges into Lake Norman, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A retired NYPD officer jumped into Lake Norman and rescued the driver of a car that went into the water Wednesday afternoon, said officials with the Mooresville Fire Department in a news release. At about 3 p.m., the driver of a two-door BMW drove off the...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police investigate motorcycle fatality
The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on Saturday. APD responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at approximately 12:03 a.m. on East Main Street near Heath Street. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 45-year-old Michael Farrington of Gold Hill, was pronounced deceased...
Woman kidnaps driver at gunpoint before trooper-involved shooting on I-40, authorities say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was involved in several crashes along I-40 Tuesday morning before kidnapping someone and forcing them to drive farther down the interstate, state troopers said. That woman was then involved in a shooting with a state trooper, according to Burke County sheriff’s deputies.
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
fox46.com
WANTED: Gastonia Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local Bojangles at gunpoint. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at a Bojangles located at 3638 S. New Hope Road. BE...
