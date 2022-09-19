ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WBTV

Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspect in alleged kidnapping injured in shootout with state trooper on I-40

A woman, suspected in an armed kidnapping, was shot by a North Carolina Highway Patrol officer on Interstate 40 around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She is listed in stable condition. Highway patrol officers went to the stretch of I-40 between McDowell and Burke counties, near Hickory, after getting reports...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
WITN

Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police investigate motorcycle fatality

The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred on Saturday. APD responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at approximately 12:03 a.m. on East Main Street near Heath Street. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 45-year-old Michael Farrington of Gold Hill, was pronounced deceased...
