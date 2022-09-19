Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Police Arrest Suspect for Hit and Run Death of Weld County Deputy
Note: This is an updated story. Read the original piece here. Law enforcement has arrested the suspect in the hit-and-run death of a Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputy. The incident occurred north of Greeley on Sunday (Sept. 18), when a man going by Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia crashed into the motorcycle...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery
A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
Police Searching for Beloved Show Goats Stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for beloved show goats stolen from a rural property near Severance. In a Facebook post, WCSO revealed that police learned of the incident on Thursday (Sept. 15), when someone reported a theft in the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5. After...
Good Samaritan Helps Colorado Woman Reconnect With Late Fiancé
This story just goes to show that there really is some good left in this world. A Colorado woman was recently given the priceless opportunity to reconnect with her late fiancé, and it's all thanks to a hero of a man who just so happened to be in the right place at the right time - and he didn't even know it.
Shoplifting in One Colorado City Could Soon Land You in Jail
Stealing is bad. You shouldn't do it. Soon, if you shoplift in one Colorado city, it could mean a three-day trip to jail. The Aurora City Council held a meeting on Monday night on an ordinance to curb shoplifting in the city. The ordinance could create a separate theft category for retail theft according to KDVR.
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Jason Baker
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Loveland K9 Officer Saves the Day in Stolen License Plate Case
There's a member of the Loveland Police Department (LPD) that you need to meet — and Styng is his name. Styng is a part of the Loveland Police Canine Unit. According to the LPD, Styng and his fellow K9 officers — Shadow, Jojo, Pako, and Nazar — work tirelessly to assist police with arrests, narcotics seizures, safety sweeps, criminal tracking, and locating missing persons.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Join Homeward Alliance’s Mission to Hope Walk and Help the Homeless in Fort Collins
Homeward Alliance is putting on a Mission to Hope Walk October 8th in Fort Collins. You can bring your family and your dog and go on a walk for the individuals/families in our community that are experiencing homelessness. "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with the Homeward Alliance Development Director, Pam...
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Season 4 Set to Film in Larimer County
Another TV show is coming to Colorado to do some filming in Colorado. Maybe we'll see some of our neighbors on the television, along a street that will have a new name when these guys are done. Colorado has been enticing production companies to come into the state to make...
Get Your Free Radon Test Kit at The Lyric October 1st
October is Radon Awareness Month and the City of Fort Collins wants you to be prepared. They will be giving out free radon kits at the Lyric Cinema Cafe in Fort Collins October 1st starting at 1pm, but that's not all!. The City of Fort Collins Lead Indoor Air Quality...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Bas Bleu Theatre Brings Inspiration to Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Located at 401 Pine Street, Bas Bleu Theatre is a 99-seat theatre and art gallery that brings outstanding theatre to Fort Collins. From September 23 to 25, the theatre will present Clarence Darrow, a...
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
