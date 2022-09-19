ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBIR

It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Townsend Fall Festival is back

TOWNSEND Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountains come to life with the celebration of bluegrass music. The sound and culture of mountain music will be showcased at this year’s Townsend Fall Festival on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, 24 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center. The event will...
TOWNSEND, TN
myfourandmore.com

6 Must-Go-to Places to Visit in Pigeon Forge

Travelers love visiting Pigeon Forge, a peaceful town in Tennessee known for its great scenery. The natural beauty and many attractions draw tourists to this scenic place. You’ll get a distinct country vibe with every experience you have here. There are so many places to visit in Pigeon Forge, you will want as much time to explore as possible!
PIGEON FORGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Dollywood's Harvest Festival returns this year with thousands of pumpkins, new owl display

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's nearly fall in the Smokies! And that means the Harvest Festival is back at Dollywood. Guests will certainly be in for a treat this year with a new owl display. "Hoot Owl Hollow" will feature hundreds of pumpkins to celebrate the nocturnal bird. It'll include a 14-foot tall version made with more than 150 carved white pumpkins.
knoxfocus.com

Music for Seniors: Fantastic traditional live country music concert THIS FRIDAY-free!

The Lancasters are a group of multi-talented musicians fronted by Knoxville local, Gray Lancaster. Classically trained in opera and musical theater, Gray’s versatile voice will whisk you back in time to the music you love from great classic country artists like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and many more. Put your boogie shoes on and be ready to sing (and dance!) along to your favorite country tunes like “Stand By Your Man,” “Walking After Midnight” and of course “Rocky Top!”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville

Each family received a healthy meal with fruit and a recipe card, which details how to prepare the meals at home. Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida. The Shrimp Dock say’s they’ll sell about 2,000 pounds of gator meat this week alone. Big...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pet of the week: Rose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
KNOXVILLE, TN

