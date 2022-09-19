Read full article on original website
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Townsend Fall Festival is back
TOWNSEND Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountains come to life with the celebration of bluegrass music. The sound and culture of mountain music will be showcased at this year’s Townsend Fall Festival on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, 24 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center. The event will...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
6 Must-Go-to Places to Visit in Pigeon Forge
Travelers love visiting Pigeon Forge, a peaceful town in Tennessee known for its great scenery. The natural beauty and many attractions draw tourists to this scenic place. You’ll get a distinct country vibe with every experience you have here. There are so many places to visit in Pigeon Forge, you will want as much time to explore as possible!
Dollywood's Harvest Festival returns this year with thousands of pumpkins, new owl display
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's nearly fall in the Smokies! And that means the Harvest Festival is back at Dollywood. Guests will certainly be in for a treat this year with a new owl display. "Hoot Owl Hollow" will feature hundreds of pumpkins to celebrate the nocturnal bird. It'll include a 14-foot tall version made with more than 150 carved white pumpkins.
Music for Seniors: Fantastic traditional live country music concert THIS FRIDAY-free!
The Lancasters are a group of multi-talented musicians fronted by Knoxville local, Gray Lancaster. Classically trained in opera and musical theater, Gray’s versatile voice will whisk you back in time to the music you love from great classic country artists like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and many more. Put your boogie shoes on and be ready to sing (and dance!) along to your favorite country tunes like “Stand By Your Man,” “Walking After Midnight” and of course “Rocky Top!”
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville
Each family received a healthy meal with fruit and a recipe card, which details how to prepare the meals at home. Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida. The Shrimp Dock say’s they’ll sell about 2,000 pounds of gator meat this week alone. Big...
Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
Wilderness at the Smokies in Tennessee to Offer Holiday Happenings in Fall & Winter 2022
Wilderness at the Smokies is a family-friendly resort located in Sevierville, Tennessee. In honor of its 15th anniversary, the lodge announced a huge expansion coming in the fall of 2023. The investment would add 40,000 square feet to the property with its new waterpark additions. Let us take a closer look at what this expansion will entail.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Pet of the week: Rose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
Host Says Dolly Parton Might Be Unavailable for ‘College GameDay’
The internet immediately called for her appearance when they learned the show was heading for Knoxville.
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
