Read full article on original website
Related
'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels
When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday. “She wore...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
The Royal family was left devastated by the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing earlier this month, and while Her Majesty's death certainly marks a sad occasion, it's also a huge adjustment for some members, such as Charles (the new King) and his eldest son, William (the new Duke of Cornwall).
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
How Much Is the Imperial State Crown Worth? Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Crown
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lies in state at Westminister Hall, it's draped with the Royal Standard, and on top of it sits her Imperial State Crown, which is said to be her favorite of the many crowns and tiaras she owned. How much is the Imperial State Crown worth?
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Hours After the Queen’s Death, People Are Calling for an Australian Republic
The world was taken by surprise when Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had been taken seriously ill at Balmoral—even her family, it seems, who were rushed to the Scottish castle on a private jet to be by her side. Shortly after, at 6.41PM London time, her passing was confirmed—the whole saga unfolding in just over six hours.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday.
King Charles' Net Worth Doubled With The Queen's Death & It Includes India's 'Stolen' Gem
Queen Elizabeth II's death meant some big changes for her son, the new King Charles III, and that included a huge boost to his already hefty bank account. Since ascending the throne after the queen's death, King Charles will be inheriting far more than just a few fancy crowns. The U.K's new monarch now holds his mom's outrageous fortune, which adds billions of dollars to his net worth.
Anger among MPs as Chinese vice-president to attend Queen’s funeral
Wang Qishan to be at service despite banning of Conservative MPs due to complaints about Chinese repression
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos
Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
Comments / 0