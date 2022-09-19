ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#South Africans#Cnn#African
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why

Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Vice

Hours After the Queen’s Death, People Are Calling for an Australian Republic

The world was taken by surprise when Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had been taken seriously ill at Balmoral—even her family, it seems, who were rushed to the Scottish castle on a private jet to be by her side. Shortly after, at 6.41PM London time, her passing was confirmed—the whole saga unfolding in just over six hours.
WORLD
Narcity USA

King Charles' Net Worth Doubled With The Queen's Death & It Includes India's 'Stolen' Gem

Queen Elizabeth II's death meant some big changes for her son, the new King Charles III, and that included a huge boost to his already hefty bank account. Since ascending the throne after the queen's death, King Charles will be inheriting far more than just a few fancy crowns. The U.K's new monarch now holds his mom's outrageous fortune, which adds billions of dollars to his net worth.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos

Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy