The Hockey Writers
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
NHL
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team’s top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no other choice but to deal with life without them. “They’re key players for us,” Ovechkin said after the first on-ice session of camp. “But the pieces that we got, they have experience, they have skill and we’re going to work hard to welcome them and they’re going to play good.”
Yardbarker
Three Storylines to Watch At Predators Training Camp
The 2022-2023 Nashville Predators report for day one of training camp this morning at Bridgestone Arena. While the first day of camp involves player physicals and team meetings, it also marks the beginning of roster speculation and player analysis around Smashville. Here are three of the biggest storylines that will be unfolding at training camp this year.
NHL
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Announced | RELEASE
Seven goaltenders, 18 defensemen, and 31 forwards to attend camp. The New Jersey Devils today announced their training camp roster for the start of on-ice activity today, September 22, 2022, at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center. The club will have seven goaltenders, 18 defensemen, and 31 forwards to...
Yardbarker
Max Domi, Patrick Kane to Start on Same Line in Blackhawks Training Camp
With Chicago Blackhawks training camp beginning on Thursday, Sept 22, the news cycle is growing. On Wednesday, Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson met with the media ahead of camp. When discussing players being paired together, Luke Richardson said that Patrick Kane will open camp on a line with newly acquired center/wing Max Domi.
NHL
Avalanche 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
Full list of players in attendance at the 2022-23 Avalanche Training Camp. See below for the full list of players in attendance at the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 training camp roster. Click here for full details on the skaters. Q&A with Ivan Zhigalov. Get to know Avalanche prospect goaltender Ivan Zhigalov...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
NHL
Sabres Road Crew returns in 2022 with tour stop in Raleigh
The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the team's Road Crew will make a Tour Stop in Raleigh on Thursday, November 3 prior to the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes on November 4. This tour stop will take place at Buffalo Brothers (4025 Lake Boone Trail Suite #100, Raleigh, N.C....
Yardbarker
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Takeaways From the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament
Another year, another Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the books. While there was no official winner of the tournament this time around, the Detroit Red Wings showed well for themselves, finishing with a 2-1 record with 13 goals-for and just eight against. While the team as a whole performed well, there were a number of individuals that stood out on their own merits, some more surprising than others.
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
NHL
Ruff discusses Devils optimism in Q&A with NHL.com
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff was surprised with the impact Jack Hughes made in his third NHL season in 2021-22 and looks forward to the New Jersey Devils center having even greater success this season. The Devils open training camp Wednesday at Prudential Center. "I think when you look at...
NHL
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs
Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
