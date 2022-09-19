ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CNBC

New York sues Donald Trump, company and family members over widespread fraud claims, seeks at least $250 million in penalties

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday sued former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, three of his adult children and others for allegedly widespread fraud involving false financial statements related to the company. The lawsuit seeks at least $250 million in damages. "Mr. Trump's Statements of Financial Condition...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Litigation Funder Wins $1.2 Million Over Lawyer-Judge Connection

A Texas attorney must pay $1.2 million to a litigation funder that sued him for malpractice after he failed to disclose a conflict of interest involving a judge, a US district court ruled. The attorney, Sergio Muñoz Jr., failed to tell his ex-client, Law Funder LLC, he had a business...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case as judge calls out ‘lack of transparency’ on finances

The parent company of Alex Jones’ Infowars suffered a substantial blow in bankruptcy court as a judge blocked an attorney and a restructuring executive from overseeing the case due to “lack of transparency” on financial information, including about the conspiracy theorist’s extravagant spending habits. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston ordered new personnel to replace Marc Schwartz, chief restructuring officer of Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems LLC, and attorney Kyung Lee in the case on Tuesday, citing conflict of interest. The judge found that Mr Schwartz and Mr Lee failed to disclose that they sought work from...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted in Mar-a-Lago probe

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have admitted that the twice-impeached ex-president could face federal criminal charges as a result of his hoarding more than 100 classified, government-owned documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, home.In a filing before Raymond Dearie, the ex-president’s lawyers said they would object to Judge Dearie’s plan for determining whether any of the 100 documents which bear classification markings are privileged because it would require them to say whether Mr Trump actually declassified them.“The Draft Plan requires that the Plaintiff disclose specific information regarding declassification to the Court and to the Government. We respectfully submit...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud

After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'. Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Team Trump Pushes Back on Special Master’s Declassification Question

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday night signaled they would resist a request to disclose further information on the so-called declassification of records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in recent months, saying there would be a later “time and place” for such details. In a response to a “draft plan” circulated by U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed to examine the documents, Trump’s team asked that he kill the part that asks Trump to provide details on the papers he claims to have declassified. They objected to making Trump “fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order,” essentially airing concerns that the disclosures might need to be saved as part of a defense against future criminal charges. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the special master review be completed by the end of November, putting pressure on Dearie to finish appraising roughly 11,000 records in about 10 weeks.
POTUS
CNET

Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: There Are Only Days Left to File a Claim Before the Deadline

There's less than a week remaining to be a part of a $90 million class-action settlement aimed at resolving claims Facebook illicitly tracked users across other websites. Plaintiffs in Davis v. Facebook allege Meta's flagship company knew it violated privacy, communications and wiretap laws -- and its own customer contracts -- when it tracked logged-out users to other sites that had Facebook's "Like" button on them.
LAW
TaxBuzz

Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax Evasion

A daycare owner in Wilmington, Delaware is facing 15 years in federal prison for three counts of tax evasion. According to an official release from the IRS Criminal Investigation division, Brenda Mathis, who owned LJ's Playpen Academy, a daycare center, failed to declare all of her income on corporate tax returns in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
WILMINGTON, DE

