abovethelaw.com
Charges Against Alleged Architects Of $250M COVID-19 Relief Scheme Are A Big Warning To Others
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, no living person had been through a health crisis of that magnitude during their adult lives. Meeting the moment required innovation, perseverance, and grit. It also required trillions — that’s trillions with a “t” — of dollars. In tandem with the waves of death and illness...
CNBC
New York sues Donald Trump, company and family members over widespread fraud claims, seeks at least $250 million in penalties
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday sued former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, three of his adult children and others for allegedly widespread fraud involving false financial statements related to the company. The lawsuit seeks at least $250 million in damages. "Mr. Trump's Statements of Financial Condition...
bloomberglaw.com
Litigation Funder Wins $1.2 Million Over Lawyer-Judge Connection
A Texas attorney must pay $1.2 million to a litigation funder that sued him for malpractice after he failed to disclose a conflict of interest involving a judge, a US district court ruled. The attorney, Sergio Muñoz Jr., failed to tell his ex-client, Law Funder LLC, he had a business...
Ars Technica
Judge rules Charter must pay $1.1 billion after murder of cable customer
Charter Communications must pay over $1.1 billion to the estate and family of an 83-year-old woman murdered in her home by a Spectrum cable technician, a Dallas County Court judge ruled yesterday. A jury in the same court previously ordered Charter to pay $7 billion in punitive damages and $337.5...
Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her attorneys' firm for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former confidante now serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking, is being sued for more than $878,000 in unpaid legal fees by a law firm representing her, according to court documents.
You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know
(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case as judge calls out ‘lack of transparency’ on finances
The parent company of Alex Jones’ Infowars suffered a substantial blow in bankruptcy court as a judge blocked an attorney and a restructuring executive from overseeing the case due to “lack of transparency” on financial information, including about the conspiracy theorist’s extravagant spending habits. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston ordered new personnel to replace Marc Schwartz, chief restructuring officer of Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems LLC, and attorney Kyung Lee in the case on Tuesday, citing conflict of interest. The judge found that Mr Schwartz and Mr Lee failed to disclose that they sought work from...
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
US News and World Report
Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Bird-Watcher Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white woman who falsely told police she was threatened by a Black bird-watcher in New York City's Central Park has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer Franklin Templeton of illegally firing her and portraying her as racist. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District...
Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted in Mar-a-Lago probe
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have admitted that the twice-impeached ex-president could face federal criminal charges as a result of his hoarding more than 100 classified, government-owned documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, home.In a filing before Raymond Dearie, the ex-president’s lawyers said they would object to Judge Dearie’s plan for determining whether any of the 100 documents which bear classification markings are privileged because it would require them to say whether Mr Trump actually declassified them.“The Draft Plan requires that the Plaintiff disclose specific information regarding declassification to the Court and to the Government. We respectfully submit...
Washington Examiner
Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report
Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
Ex-Prosecutor: Looks Like Trump Ran 'Fraud Business With A Sideline In Real Estate'
A former state prosecutor said there "really isn’t a whole lot of room" for Trump to wiggle his way out of the New York civil suit against him.
Trump's Request for Special Master 'Already Backfired'—Former Prosecutor
Donald Trump made a mistake with his preferred choice of special master as Judge Raymond Dearie is now demanding he provide proof he declassified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a legal expert. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice responded to the former president's legal team's request that...
Black employee settles race discrimination suit against Forever 21
A Black Forever 21 employee who sued the company alleging she has been unfairly denied promotions to manager because of her race, subjected to racially inappropriate comments by her boss and demoted and transferred to another store when she complained about her work conditions has reached a settlement with the fashion retailer.
Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud
After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'. Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for...
Team Trump Pushes Back on Special Master’s Declassification Question
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday night signaled they would resist a request to disclose further information on the so-called declassification of records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in recent months, saying there would be a later “time and place” for such details. In a response to a “draft plan” circulated by U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed to examine the documents, Trump’s team asked that he kill the part that asks Trump to provide details on the papers he claims to have declassified. They objected to making Trump “fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order,” essentially airing concerns that the disclosures might need to be saved as part of a defense against future criminal charges. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the special master review be completed by the end of November, putting pressure on Dearie to finish appraising roughly 11,000 records in about 10 weeks.
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: There Are Only Days Left to File a Claim Before the Deadline
There's less than a week remaining to be a part of a $90 million class-action settlement aimed at resolving claims Facebook illicitly tracked users across other websites. Plaintiffs in Davis v. Facebook allege Meta's flagship company knew it violated privacy, communications and wiretap laws -- and its own customer contracts -- when it tracked logged-out users to other sites that had Facebook's "Like" button on them.
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax Evasion
A daycare owner in Wilmington, Delaware is facing 15 years in federal prison for three counts of tax evasion. According to an official release from the IRS Criminal Investigation division, Brenda Mathis, who owned LJ's Playpen Academy, a daycare center, failed to declare all of her income on corporate tax returns in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico
Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N) on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits.
