Vicksburg, MI

southcountynews.org

Summer improvements at two Vicksburg schools

Vicksburg Community Schools once again took advantage of empty school buildings over the summer to catch up on construction projects. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill said the district continues to identify and address a variety of building needs. A heavy focus was placed this summer on work at Indian Lake and Sunset Lake.
VICKSBURG, MI
95.3 MNC

Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant

The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
southcountynews.org

Celebrating 60 years of ministry

A former Vicksburg United Methodist pastor, Rev. Dr. Lowell (Wally) Walsworth, was honored July 10 for his 60 years of ordained ministry. Vicksburg pastor from 1981 to 1993, Walsworth was recognized at a special worship at Sturgis United Methodist Church, where he left full-time pastoral appointments in 1995 to work full time at Olivet College. Friends, family, former parishioners and current worshipers at the Sturgis church attended to recognize his service as well as the establishment of a scholarship at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Ill., in honor of his long ministry.
VICKSBURG, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Douglas cuts $21K severance with ex-ZA

Douglas City Council Monday approved a $21,127.02 separation agreement with Aug. 15-fired zoning and planning administrator Nick Wikar. Members braced, perhaps not coincidentally, for a 272-page planning commission agenda involving four public hearings two nights later. Wikar was terminated after three years with the city amid developer complaints he was...
DOUGLAS, MI
wgvunews.org

RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids

Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M

Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
HOLLAND, MI
jack1065.com

Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

