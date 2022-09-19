Read full article on original website
Related
Kalamazoo commissioners approve 20% utility bill hike
People in the Kalamazoo area will now be paying more for their water and sewer bills. City commissioners approved a rate hike at Monday night's meeting with a unanimous vote.
southcountynews.org
Summer improvements at two Vicksburg schools
Vicksburg Community Schools once again took advantage of empty school buildings over the summer to catch up on construction projects. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill said the district continues to identify and address a variety of building needs. A heavy focus was placed this summer on work at Indian Lake and Sunset Lake.
95.3 MNC
Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant
The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
southcountynews.org
Celebrating 60 years of ministry
A former Vicksburg United Methodist pastor, Rev. Dr. Lowell (Wally) Walsworth, was honored July 10 for his 60 years of ordained ministry. Vicksburg pastor from 1981 to 1993, Walsworth was recognized at a special worship at Sturgis United Methodist Church, where he left full-time pastoral appointments in 1995 to work full time at Olivet College. Friends, family, former parishioners and current worshipers at the Sturgis church attended to recognize his service as well as the establishment of a scholarship at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Ill., in honor of his long ministry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Douglas cuts $21K severance with ex-ZA
Douglas City Council Monday approved a $21,127.02 separation agreement with Aug. 15-fired zoning and planning administrator Nick Wikar. Members braced, perhaps not coincidentally, for a 272-page planning commission agenda involving four public hearings two nights later. Wikar was terminated after three years with the city amid developer complaints he was...
wgvunews.org
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
RELATED PEOPLE
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Ingham, Eaton, Jackson counties
According to the National Weather Service, the storm could carry wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping pong ball size hail.
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
abc57.com
MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
New data shows hazy outlook for Michigan marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M
Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
jack1065.com
Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
New LGBTQ bar and restaurant planned for Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is planning to open on the city’s West Side. The General Wood Shop, 507 Bridge St. NW, is being launched by Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport as a place to grab a bite to eat and share a drink, and to enjoy themed events, drag shows and more.
Comments / 1