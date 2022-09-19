Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
Richmond Police Department thanks communities for support
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department issued a statement Tuesday towards communities in the support of Officer Seara Burton's procession. Major Jon Bales, Deputy Chief of Police, posted a statement on the department's social media to the City of Richmond and surrounding communities. The Richmond Police Department would like...
Funeral arrangements scheduled for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department shared information on services for K-9 Police Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th St. Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Monday at...
Victim in shooting asks Montgomery County deputies to meet him at gas station; Arrest made later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: A man who was shot at or near the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex in Harrison Twp. called Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and asked them to meet him at a Marathon gas station nearby on Riverside Drive in the township. >> RELATED: 1 arrested...
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
No criminal charges to be pursued in Greenville Amber Alert case, police chief says
GREENVILLE — There will be no criminal charges pursued stemming from the situation involving three children who were the focus of an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon because their father is the custodial parent and the children were not harmed, Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts said. “We have located...
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
Local law enforcement agencies react on social media to Officer Burton's death
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley expressed their condolences. Dayton Police & Fire posted on Facebook saying in part, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Richmond Police Department's Officer Seara Burton as they deal with her tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Officer Burton's sacrifice and service."
AMBER Alert issued for 3 Darke County children canceled
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — An AMBER Alert been issued for three Darke County children who were abducted by their father has been canceled. Their father, Kirt Kiser, 29, took the children and has made threats towards them, the AMBER Alert said. The AMBER Alert was canceled just before 6...
Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day on […]
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A candle company in Centerville has made thousands of candles in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton died from her injuries on Sunday night. Warm Glow Candle Company began making the candles shortly after […]
Officials respond to the Dayton Police Automated License Plate Readers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department's new Automated License Plate Readers continue to have a few city officials uncertain. Automated License Plate Readers were installed in more than 100 Dayton Police cruisers on August 12. The Dayton Police Department is still working with the State of Ohio on...
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
Amber Alert canceled, Ohio children found
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Darke County after investigators say a father took his three young children and threatened them.
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 in shooting near Harrison Twp. apartment complex
HARRISON TWP. — One person is in custody after a shooting near the Meadows of Catalpa Apartments in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >> PHOTOS: Man, hit by gunfire, has deputies meet him at Harrison Twp....
What’s next for man accused of shooting fallen Richmond police officer
RICHMOND — The man accused of firing the shots that led to the death of Richmond Officer Seara Burton remains in the Indiana Department of Corrections system, just days after being extradited to Indiana. But now that Burton has passed away from her injuries, questions now surround what’s next...
Xenia honors Officer Andorfer with 'City's Finest' Award
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia honored several police officers recently during its annual awards ceremony. The City of Xenia said Officer Rebecca Andorfer, a 19-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, was awarded the Division's highest honor, the Casey Elliott Memorial "City's Finest" Award. The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest”...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
