ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WESTPORT, IN
dayton247now.com

Richmond Police Department thanks communities for support

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department issued a statement Tuesday towards communities in the support of Officer Seara Burton's procession. Major Jon Bales, Deputy Chief of Police, posted a statement on the department's social media to the City of Richmond and surrounding communities. The Richmond Police Department would like...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Funeral arrangements scheduled for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department shared information on services for K-9 Police Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th St. Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Monday at...
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Local law enforcement agencies react on social media to Officer Burton's death

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley expressed their condolences. Dayton Police & Fire posted on Facebook saying in part, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Richmond Police Department's Officer Seara Burton as they deal with her tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Officer Burton's sacrifice and service."
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Wkef
myfox28columbus.com

AMBER Alert issued for 3 Darke County children canceled

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — An AMBER Alert been issued for three Darke County children who were abducted by their father has been canceled. Their father, Kirt Kiser, 29, took the children and has made threats towards them, the AMBER Alert said. The AMBER Alert was canceled just before 6...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Officials respond to the Dayton Police Automated License Plate Readers

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department's new Automated License Plate Readers continue to have a few city officials uncertain. Automated License Plate Readers were installed in more than 100 Dayton Police cruisers on August 12. The Dayton Police Department is still working with the State of Ohio on...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dayton247now.com

Xenia honors Officer Andorfer with 'City's Finest' Award

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia honored several police officers recently during its annual awards ceremony. The City of Xenia said Officer Rebecca Andorfer, a 19-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, was awarded the Division's highest honor, the Casey Elliott Memorial "City's Finest" Award. The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest”...
XENIA, OH
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy