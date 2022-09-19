DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley expressed their condolences. Dayton Police & Fire posted on Facebook saying in part, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Richmond Police Department's Officer Seara Burton as they deal with her tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Officer Burton's sacrifice and service."

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO