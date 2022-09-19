Read full article on original website
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
Victim in shooting asks Montgomery County deputies to meet him at gas station; Arrest made later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: A man who was shot at or near the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex in Harrison Twp. called Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and asked them to meet him at a Marathon gas station nearby on Riverside Drive in the township. >> RELATED: 1 arrested...
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Fox 19
Man shot near Metro bus stop, witnessed by high school students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in West Price Hill near Glenway Market Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg. According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy...
dayton247now.com
Officials respond to the Dayton Police Automated License Plate Readers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department's new Automated License Plate Readers continue to have a few city officials uncertain. Automated License Plate Readers were installed in more than 100 Dayton Police cruisers on August 12. The Dayton Police Department is still working with the State of Ohio on...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 in shooting near Harrison Twp. apartment complex
HARRISON TWP. — One person is in custody after a shooting near the Meadows of Catalpa Apartments in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >> PHOTOS: Man, hit by gunfire, has deputies meet him at Harrison Twp....
Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of shooting a man in the back of the head and killing him last year. Raymond S. Walters, 65, was convicted earlier this month on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. The conviction came after he pleaded no contest to the charges.
No criminal charges to be pursued in Greenville Amber Alert case, police chief says
GREENVILLE — There will be no criminal charges pursued stemming from the situation involving three children who were the focus of an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon because their father is the custodial parent and the children were not harmed, Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts said. “We have located...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Homeowner fatally shoots man who entered home without permission in Lincoln Heights
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who allegedly entered into his house without permission in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue when police responded to a report...
PD: 14-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting & killing 15-year-old in OTR
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a murder warrant for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, Cincinnati police said.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Redeagle Way in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Redeagle Way in Carthage. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
Dayton Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a gas station in Dayton. The suspect used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil on North Keowee Street, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. Police...
Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Richmond officer back to Indiana
DAYTON — A large procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton back to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession left the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton just before 1:30 p.m. Video shows the hearse carrying Burton’s body slow...
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
What’s next for man accused of shooting fallen Richmond police officer
RICHMOND — The man accused of firing the shots that led to the death of Richmond Officer Seara Burton remains in the Indiana Department of Corrections system, just days after being extradited to Indiana. But now that Burton has passed away from her injuries, questions now surround what’s next...
