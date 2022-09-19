Read full article on original website
Chipley Bugle
Gurley”Wayne” Perkins Obit
Gurley Wayne Perkins, 77 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 16, 2022 at his home. Wayne was born on October 5, 1944 in Cullman, Alabama to Gurley and Opal Perkins. Wayne worked for many years in the Clothing Industry as a Pattern Maker, and had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 12 years since coming from Dothan, Alabama. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed Auburn University Athletics. Wayne also enjoyed spending time visiting yard sales, singing karaoke with his family and friends, and his many beloved dogs and cats.
Chipley Bugle
Martin L. Finch Obit
Martin L. Finch, 91 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2022 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Martin was born on August 4, 1931 in Chipley, Florida to Martin and Fannie (Hicks) Finch. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Martin worked in the construction industry, specifically Fairchild Construction, until he was 77 years old. He loved spending time in the outdoors, especially if it involved camping and fishing. Martin also enjoyed farming and raising hogs throughout the years. He was a member of Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew him.
Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
niceville.com
Top young leaders of Okaloosa and Walton counties recognized (list)
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The top young leaders of Okaloosa and Walton counties were recognized at the annual ‘40 Under 40’ awards celebration hosted by the United Way Emerald Coast. United Way Emerald Coast (UWEC) held the awards celebration on Friday, September 16, at The Island...
wdhn.com
Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley, says...
850businessmagazine.com
Holmes Sweet Home
A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
beckersspine.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
getthecoast.com
Applications now open for Main Street DeFuniak Springs 2022 Veteran’s Banner Program
Main Street DeFuniak Springs and the City of DeFuniak Springs Beautification & Tree Board have partnered to honor past and present service men and women through their 2022 Veteran’s Banner Program. Applications are due Friday, September 30, 2022, by 4:00 p.m. Cost to participate is $80.00. To qualify for...
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count […]
South Walton All-American plans to return this week
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team will soon see a boost in production, as senior All-American and University of Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III plans to return to the field this Friday. Spurlin has been sidelined since the start of fall camp with an injury and if he suits up […]
Local fire dept. earns “superior” rating for first time
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last month, the Florida Department of Health did a routine inspection of Jackson County Fire Rescue’s EMS division. The department received a superior rating for the first time ever, the highest possible. Chief Charles Brunner said achieving this rating was one of his many goals after becoming chief. “I explained […]
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
Chipley Bugle
September 21, 2022
ANNUAL FALL YARD SALE – September 30 and October 1- Rain or Shine!. The Chipley Woman’s Club will hold their Fall Yard Sale on Friday,. September 30 from 8:00- 3:00 PM and Saturday, October 1, from 8:00– 1:00 PM.
niceville.com
Niceville named 4th safest college town in America
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville has been ranked the 4th safest “college town” in the nation for 2022 by Safewise.com. Niceville is home to Northwest Florida State College. According to the website, the 2022 rankings are based on crime rates “as calculated from FBI crime...
