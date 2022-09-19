Martin L. Finch, 91 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2022 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Martin was born on August 4, 1931 in Chipley, Florida to Martin and Fannie (Hicks) Finch. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Martin worked in the construction industry, specifically Fairchild Construction, until he was 77 years old. He loved spending time in the outdoors, especially if it involved camping and fishing. Martin also enjoyed farming and raising hogs throughout the years. He was a member of Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida. He will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew him.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO