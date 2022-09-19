The Hockey Canada debacle is, unfortunately, front and center in any hockey-related discussion. An issue of this magnitude cannot be ignored. Players all over the NHL with affiliations to Hockey Canada are being posed with questions over the allegations facing the organization. Expectedly, most of the answers have been PR-approved in advance. One player, however, gave a puzzling answer. TSN's Claire Hanna asked Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson about Hockey Canada and hockey culture, and many felt his answer was unacceptable, and the internet is internet-ing in response:

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO