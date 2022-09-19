Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE SAYS HE WAS CRUSHED BY THE ALEX DEBRINCAT TRADE
While it does happen, the chances of a player spending their entire career with one NHL team are pretty slim in the modern era. That means friendships can be tough to build and maintain for teammates with so much movement. Patrik Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks told reporters Thursday that the team traded away his best friend over the summer.
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 2022 Buffalo Prospects Challenge
The 2022 Prospects Challenge is officially in the books. The New Jersey Devils appeared in three games, finishing with a record of 1-1-1. There is a lot of excitement about the team’s prospect pool, which has been ranked the fourth best farm system in the league by my colleague Peter Baracchini. Fans saw a handful of familiar faces, including Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl and another recently drafted forward who was a pleasant surprise. Here are some prospects that had a good weekend ahead of training camp this week.
markerzone.com
JAGR ON CHARA: 'NOBODY BELIEVED IN HIM, THEY LAUGHED AT HIM'
Call this a case of greatness recognizing greatness. NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has commented on the retirement of defenceman Zdeno Chara, who decided to call it a career earlier this week after close to 1700 regular season games in the NHL, along with another 200 playoff games. Jagr had high praise for Chara, but said no one in Slovakia believed he could make it to the NHL when he was younger because they thought his size would make him slow and uncoordinated.
markerzone.com
FLAMES SIGN RFA FORWARD ADAM RUZICKA TO A MULTI-YEAR DEAL
Training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway today and tomorrow. Heading into Wednesday, there were still seven RFA's still unsigned, but that number has now dropped to six. The Calgary Flames announced that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500...
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU BUYS FORMER BLUE JACKET'S COLUMBUS HOUSE AFTER BASICALLY GETTING HIM TRADED
Johnny Gaudreau reportedly purchased the former Columbus residence of now-Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand, which is ironic because Gaudreau's signing led to Bjorkstrand being traded in the first place. The Blue Jackets signed Gaudreau to one of this summer's biggest tickets when they inked a seven-year, $68 million contract. Gaudreau's signing...
markerzone.com
SENATORS FORWARD GETTING TORCHED OVER ANSWER TO HOCKEY CANADA QUESTION
The Hockey Canada debacle is, unfortunately, front and center in any hockey-related discussion. An issue of this magnitude cannot be ignored. Players all over the NHL with affiliations to Hockey Canada are being posed with questions over the allegations facing the organization. Expectedly, most of the answers have been PR-approved in advance. One player, however, gave a puzzling answer. TSN's Claire Hanna asked Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson about Hockey Canada and hockey culture, and many felt his answer was unacceptable, and the internet is internet-ing in response:
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
markerzone.com
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
Yardbarker
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
markerzone.com
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND SAYS SOME NHL TEAMS ARE SETTING THEIR CAPTAINS UP FOR FAILURE
When Brad Marchand speaks, you can be almost sure he's going to say something that not everyone agrees with. We have another example of that from an interview Thursday where Marchand told reporters he believes some NHL teams are naming captains that are too young. "It's almost unfair to be...
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN REPORTEDLY HAD ONLY THESE TWO TEAMS ON HIS LIST
P.K. Subban retired his career today after 13 NHL seasons across the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year old reportedly wanted to play this season, but the right deal never came before him. According to Patrick Lortie, Subban potentially had two teams and two teams...
markerzone.com
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR
The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
markerzone.com
LEAFS TIMOTHY LILJEGREN TO START SEASON ON LTIR
Timothy Liljegren of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be starting the season on long-term injured reserve. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas met with members of the media on Wednesday where he updated Liljegren's status. Liljegren recently had hernia surgery, and will miss a minimum of six weeks. Liljegren is a former...
markerzone.com
IRON MAN KEITH YANDLE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PRO HOCKEY
It's the end of the line for defenceman Keith Yandle. The 36-year-old, who is the NHL's current Iron Man Streak holder with 989 consecutive games played, announced his retirement during an appearance on Spittin' Chiclets Monday. Yandle was initially a 4th round pick (105th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes back...
markerzone.com
BREAKING-NATHAN MACKINNON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
The Colorado Avalanche have reportedly signed forward Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's largest active contract; an eight-year, $100.8 million ($12.6M AAV) contract. Elliotte Friedman clarified the terms, but Baugh broke the deal. MacKinnon surpasses Connor McDavid ($12.5M/year) as the NHL's highest paid player, no question thanks to the 2022 Stanley Cup...
markerzone.com
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
