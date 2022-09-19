After having apartment 1A of Kensington Palace as their primary residence for many years, Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London for a quieter life in Windsor Home Park. The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will now reside in Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has been living full-time since March 2020. The new home will be a big change for the family members, who are used to their 20-room residence in Kensington. The comparatively quaint home has four bedrooms, and the family has announced that they will not have live-in help. But what the home may lack in size, it makes up for in charm and history. Below are five fast facts you should know about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new pad.

