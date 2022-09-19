Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them.
ETOnline.com
Princess Charlotte Breaks Down in Tears at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Charlotte is visibly emotional outside of the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen exiting Westminster Abbey on Monday. Charlotte, who wore a touching horseshoe brooch, gifted to her by the queen, was seen visibly upset as she...
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte take prominent role at Queen’s funeral
George, second in line to the throne, and his sister, were youngest mourners at Westminster Abbey service
RELATED PEOPLE
Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes
Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
U.K.・
Princess Charlotte Cries & Is Comforted By Mom Kate Middleton At Queen’s Funeral
Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral
As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Hold Hands As They Enter Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined the royal family to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday, September 19. Like most of the young parents among her family, Beatrice, 34 — who is also an Italian contessa after marrying Mozzi in July 2020 — did not bring her children to the somber event. She and her husband, 38, welcomed daughter Sienna in September 2021, and Mozzi shares son Christopher, 6, with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.
Kate Middleton: Prince Louis, 4, is struggling to understand Queen’s death
Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, is “asking questions” about Queen Elizabeth II’s death as he struggles to understand her passing. The newly named Princess of Wales, 40, spoke to Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley about her 4-year-old during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday.
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton Attends Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral In Necklace Worn By Queen and Princess Diana
Kate Middleton is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William and Kate appeared formally in their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales for the late monarch's funeral on Monday, with their new titles granted by King Charles III after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. Joining...
Princess Charlotte, 7, arrives with Prince William & Kate Middleton before she & George, 9, walk in funeral procession
PRINCESS Charlotte has arrived with dad Prince William for the Queen’s funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, are the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother’s state funeral today and will walk in the procession behind Her Majesty's coffin. Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen and Prince Philip Buried Together
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laid to rest together....
5 Things to Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s New Home
After having apartment 1A of Kensington Palace as their primary residence for many years, Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London for a quieter life in Windsor Home Park. The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will now reside in Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has been living full-time since March 2020. The new home will be a big change for the family members, who are used to their 20-room residence in Kensington. The comparatively quaint home has four bedrooms, and the family has announced that they will not have live-in help. But what the home may lack in size, it makes up for in charm and history. Below are five fast facts you should know about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new pad.
digitalspy.com
The Queens state funeral comes twenty fifty and seventy years since close family members TV funerals
So after the passing of the Queen which comes after twenty years since her mother and sister also passing away which also includes fifty years after her uncle Duke of Windsor and then seventy years since the passing of her father King George VI. Was this year the most likely her reign would end or is it just a coincidence.
Inside Prince William and Kate’s Decision to Bring George and Charlotte — But Not Louis — to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Not for everyone. Prince William and Princess Kate grappled over possibly bringing their youngest son, Prince Louis, to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kate and William flip-flopped over whether Louis should attend the queen’s funeral,” the insider says, noting that the couple “came...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in new throwback picture
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared an unrecognisable throwback picture revealing her natural hair colour. The star, who famously sports a head of bright red hair, gave fans a glimpse of her locks before she found fame on the BBC dancing show. Sharing a string of throwback photos...
Here’s Why Prince Louis Didn’t Attend the Queen’s Funeral With His Parents & Siblings—& Where He Was
After Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, many Royal fans spotted someone in Prince William’s family who was not present. The question is: Why was Prince Louis not at the Queen’s funeral? Prince Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children. Their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended their great-grandmother’s funeral and paid their respects. The young princess made headlines when she taught her elder brother how to bow when Her Majesty’s hearse was passing by them. The new Prince of Wales also disclosed to a mourner that amid his grandmother’s death, he is trying to...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Jackson Lonie explains why he and Olivia Frazer split up
Married at First Sight Australia alum Jackson Lonie has taken to Instagram to clear up why he and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Frazer broke up. Lonie and Frazer got together in the ninth series of the show and actually said yes to each other. However, they recently broke up, with rumours circulating that Lonie dumped Frazer.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston admits he 'detested' co-star Mark Strong when they worked together
Our Friends in the North actor Christopher Eccleston has got candid about his complicated relationship with his co-star Mark Strong. The Doctor Who star revealed he and Strong (Kingsman, Cruella) didn't like each other that much on set, though their personal incompatibility didn't prevent them from working together. The two...
Comments / 0