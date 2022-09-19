ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
Voice of America

Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine

Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
Voice of America

Pro-Moscow Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Planning Vote to Join Russia

With Ukraine swiftly recapturing territory in its northeast from Russia, the separatist leaders of the Moscow-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions said Tuesday they are planning to hold votes starting late this week for the territories to declare themselves as part of Russia. The announcement of the referendums starting Friday came...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: U.S .President Joe Biden delivered remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. 10:20 a.m.: President Joe Biden on Wednesday...
Voice of America

At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats

New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America

Russia Must Be Punished for Invasion, Ukraine's Zelenskyy Tells UN

United Nations — Ukraine's president demanded Wednesday that Russia be punished for its illegal war against his people, telling world leaders that Moscow will be forced to end the war it started. "A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a...
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kyiv Reacts to Moscow’s Mobilization

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial military mobilization. How did US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respond? And what implications could there marks have for the war moving forward?
Voice of America

Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says

Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Voice of America

Putin Calls Up Reservists after Losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of military reservists on Wednesday after recent military losses in Ukraine. It is the first mobilization of reservists since the second world war. The move quickly led to a sell-out of plane tickets leaving the country and reportedly brought some demonstrations. Russia has...
Voice of America

Ukraine Takes on Urgency at UNGA

United Nations — Russia’s war in Ukraine took on new urgency Wednesday at the gathering of the U.N. General Assembly, following a major escalation from President Vladimir Putin. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia...
WORLD

