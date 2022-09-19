Read full article on original website
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Scholz 'irritated'" about Turkey's bid to join security body led by Russia, China
BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he was "very irritated" about Turkey's attempts to join a Central Asian security body dominated by Russia and China.
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
‘Deep roots in racist organisations’: Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson on the far-right threat in the election
Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has said the country is at a pivotal moment as it prepares for its most critical election in years, in which rightwing populists with neo-Nazi roots are likely to become the second biggest party. Andersson, who took over from Stefan Löfven in...
Macron warns of 'crisis of democracies,' including in US, in exclusive US interview
French President Emmanuel Macron is warning about a "crisis of democracies," including in the United States, following years of "pressure" and "destabilization" efforts in an exclusive US interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll
(CNN) — The US will provide another $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity, President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. World hunger is expected to rise this year, in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted supply chains...
Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine
Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
Pro-Moscow Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Planning Vote to Join Russia
With Ukraine swiftly recapturing territory in its northeast from Russia, the separatist leaders of the Moscow-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions said Tuesday they are planning to hold votes starting late this week for the territories to declare themselves as part of Russia. The announcement of the referendums starting Friday came...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The World Meets at UNGA as Secretary General Warns of “Big Trouble”
Ukraine says it is currently trying to stabilize areas it's recently retaken. Plus, in New York, the United Nations General Assembly gets underway n New York, with a warning of global concern. And later in the program, how a bomb shelter for children in Lviv has a special connection to New Jersey.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 21
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: U.S .President Joe Biden delivered remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. 10:20 a.m.: President Joe Biden on Wednesday...
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Russia Must Be Punished for Invasion, Ukraine's Zelenskyy Tells UN
United Nations — Ukraine's president demanded Wednesday that Russia be punished for its illegal war against his people, telling world leaders that Moscow will be forced to end the war it started. "A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kyiv Reacts to Moscow’s Mobilization
In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial military mobilization. How did US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respond? And what implications could there marks have for the war moving forward?
Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says
Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Putin Calls Up Reservists after Losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of military reservists on Wednesday after recent military losses in Ukraine. It is the first mobilization of reservists since the second world war. The move quickly led to a sell-out of plane tickets leaving the country and reportedly brought some demonstrations. Russia has...
Ukraine Takes on Urgency at UNGA
United Nations — Russia’s war in Ukraine took on new urgency Wednesday at the gathering of the U.N. General Assembly, following a major escalation from President Vladimir Putin. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia...
