Cop allegedly driving dangerously is charged after his undercover police car smashed into a bus and killed the driver
A police officer has been charged with dangerous driving after being involved in a fatal crash in Sydney's northwest. Paramedics were called to the intersection of Third and Fifth Avenue in the suburb of Llandilo just after 7am on May 24 to reports a bus and unmarked NSW police vehicle had collided.
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.In a statement, the family of...
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
Teenage girl, 18, is 'indecently assaulted' by taxi driver after sitting in the front passenger seat for 6am trip
A taxi driver has been charged over an alleged indecent assault of a teenager in Perth. Police allege the 18-year-old woman was assaulted after she got into the front passenger seat of a taxi about 6am on August 28. 'It will be alleged during the journey the taxi driver indecently...
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Dean Allsop murder: Man who stabbed father-of-three neighbour to death over motorbike noise is jailed
A man has been jailed for at least 28 years after stabbing his neighbour to death over his son’s “annoying” motorbike noise. Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed 17 times last year in Primrose Crescent, Norwich, while his partner Louise Newell was among three others also knifed in the attack. The father-of-three died at the scene. James Crosbie admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but denied murder. Crosbie was also found guilty of wounding Ms Newell and friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who tried to stop the attack, but was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.Judge Anthony Bate,...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
Terrifying moment armed thugs raid a jewellery store before a hero shop worker tries to force them out while scared security guards do little but watch from afar
Brazen masked thugs stormed into a jewellery store and smashed glass cabinets to rob the business of precious items. Shoppers ran for cover as the eight men robbed the Stewart Dawsons store at St Lukes Westfield in Auckland about 5pm on Tuesday. Video shows the robbers charging into the store,...
Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush
A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
Scottish boxer, 22, who stabbed his neighbour to death with a screwdriver in a row over noise then told his own father he 'went in for the kill' faces life in prison after being convicted of murder
A Scottish boxer who stabbed his neighbour to death with a screwdriver in a row over noise then told his own father he 'went in for the kill' faces life in prison after being convicted of murder. Shane Young, 22, knifed Richard Marshall 40 times with a screwdriver at his...
Serving Met Police officer charged over ‘racist’ WhatsApp messages
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sending racist WhatsApp messages.PC Thomas Phillips, who is based in the force’s intelligence branch, faces five counts of sending offensive messages, in breach of the Communications Act 2003.He is due to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on 24 January 2023 and has been suspended by the force on full pay since December 2021.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed to The Independent that the charges related to alleged racially offensive messages.Mr Phillips, of Croydon, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was given bail, the CPS confirmed.The Met Police said the...
Deputies searching for man suspected of assaulting woman at Fulton courthouse
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a woman at the Fulton County courthouse Thursday.
Met Police officers failing to properly record stop and search reasons, critical report finds
The Metropolitan Police is failing to adequately record stop and search grounds, a critical report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report has found.Some 75 per cent of all stops conducted between October 2020 - September 2021 had reasonable grounds recorded, following a review by the inspectorate, which is lower than expected.This reflects a decline from findings in a previous review carried out in 2020, where 78 per cent of the encounters had reasonable grounds recorded, and makes it harder for these incidents to be scrutinised by the public.“The officers completing the records must...
BBC
Ex-Bedfordshire Police child images officer guilty of gross misconduct
A former police officer who admitted making indecent images of children and arranging to meet children for sex would have been sacked if he had not resigned, a police force said. John Nichols, 52, an inspector with Bedfordshire Police, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in August at Inner London Crown...
Wayne Couzens’ Met Police colleagues found guilty over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatsApp messages
Two Metropolitan Police officers have been convicted over racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages shared in a WhatsApp group containing Wayne Couzens.Serving PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, had denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages.A court heard heard that chats, from 2019, included posts discussing rape, domestic abuse and violence against women.Cobban was found guilty of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages and acquitted of two, while Borders was convicted on all five charges he faced. They will be sentenced on 2 November. Their co-defendant, PC William Neville, 34, was acquitted...
Two men who ran £11m Breaking Bad-style meth amphetamine lab have ‘lenient’ sentences increased
Two men who ran a muti-million-pound Breaking Bad-style meth amphetamine lab have had their “unduly lenient” sentences increased.Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to manufacture tons of the class B drug after the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided what it described as “one of the largest amphetamine factories ever found in the UK”.Data from the encrypted messaging platform EncroChat allowed investigators to identify that the communication service was being used to run a drugs laboratory on Ullenhall Lane, Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire.Following a trial at Kingston Crown Court in London,...
