The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September
These beaten-down income stocks are primed to shine in these troubled times.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Rare bear market in bonds strips investors of safe haven
NEW YORK (AP) — A rare bear market in bonds hasn’t gotten much attention, but it may be inflicting more pain on investors than the downturns for stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments. Investment-grade bonds — those issued by governments and corporations with good credit ratings — have fallen...
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Apple has ousted Tesla as the most-shorted US stock in dollar terms. Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years. Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla...
A Retiree’s Guide to Trading Stocks
If you are a retiree who did a good job planning for retirement, chances are you’re sitting on a large nest egg and wondering how to make your money last while providing a regular source of income. You may also be thinking of splurging a bit on that luxury car you always wanted or investing in a third holiday home that a friend suggested. Notwithstanding, investing and trading in stocks is a prudent way to manage your retirement savings. However, most retirees, even seasoned business operators and talented professionals, sometimes find it hard to take care of their finances and trade stocks independently.
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years
Analysts expect Nvidia to clock impressive earnings growth in the long run thanks to multiple catalysts. Unity Software's growth should accelerate, which could send the stock soaring in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Wall Street Swoons After Another 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike on Bearish Economic Projections
(Wednesday Market Close) After a less-than-surprising decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to raise the overnight rate another 75 basis points, stocks swooned and closed sharply lower after a wild bout of back-and-forth trading. The rate hike itself had less to do with the selling on Wall Street. It...
Chinese Stocks Rocked Ahead of Fed's Interest Rate Decision: What's Going On?
China-based stocks took a hit on Wednesday, as the market awaits the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.79% at 336.80 HKD, causing Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA and Baidu, Inc BIDU to open lower and continue to decline intraday. A number of other Chinese blue-chip stocks slid in tandem.
What the Fed Is Setting Up for Wednesday: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade ConocoPhillips, Netflix and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Array Technologies, ConocoPhillips, EQT, KB Home, Lennar, NetApp, Netflix and more.
Benzinga
Massive Insider Trade At Corebridge Financial
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. (AIG, AIG-PA), 10% Owner at Corebridge Financial CRBG, reported a large insider sell on September 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that AIG-PA) sold 80,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,680,000,000.
2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Fanhua FANH shares increased by 0.75% to $5.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.0 million.
