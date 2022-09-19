Read full article on original website
Alliance Spotlights Gene Autry Mural Park
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Gene Autry Mural Park in the Tourism Spotlight. The commemorative mural of Gene Autry and his horse, Champion, is located on the corner of West Franklin Street & Market Streets that is open from dawn to dusk. The park offers a...
Freed Center to open 2022-2023 season with Julius Caesar
ADA, Ohio – The Freed Center for the Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University (ONU) is excited to release its full slate of theatre, dance and music events for the 2022-2023 season, starting with Julius Caesar on Sept. 29. Tickets for all performances are now available for purchase through...
Children’s Program Scheduled at Friendship Gardens Saturday
The Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting a children’s program at the Friendship Gardens. The event will take place this Saturday September 24. It is scheduled from 10am until noon that day. Several activities are planned for kids of all ages, including garden scavenger hunts. The...
German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay
(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
Six Students Elected to KHS Homecoming Court
Kenton High School students have elected six individuals to the homecoming court. They will be featured in the homecoming parade, which will start at 6:00 p.m. this Friday, September, 23rd. The homecoming parade will form behind Twirl beginning with homecoming attendants and royalty candidates. The parade will then proceed east...
Glazed Over Kenton Opening Soon
“Glazed Over Kenton” has announced a Grand Opening date. The store will be located at 202 South Market Street adjacent to Root Lumber Company and is scheduled to open October 1. The hours will be 7am-noon, Tuesday-Sunday. Company officials say they look forward to serving the City of Kenton...
Elida Man Killed in Semi Crash on I-75 in Allen County
An Elida man was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-75 in Allen County Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65 year old David Jackson lost control of the semi while traveling north on 75. The vehicle went...
Kenton High School Varsity Volleyball beat Delphos Jefferson 3-0
Total team effort pushed Kenton over Delphos Jefferson in 3 sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-20). Strong serving credited to victory, team served 95%, Riley Totten 19 pts, Morgan Lyons 15 pts, Aadie Larrabee 13 pts, Macee Heckathorn 7 pts, Brynn Butler 6 pts, and Brinley Hites 5 pts. Busy at the...
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Monday
A Kenton man was arrested Monday after a domestic situation in Kenton. According to information from the Kenton Police Department, officers received a call concerning a domestic argument in the area of South Market Street at around 9:30 Monday morning. The male subject involved made his way to a house...
KMS Power of Pen Team Gives Presentation at Kenton School Board Meeting
Students from Kenton Middle School’s Power of the Pen Team showed off their quick-thinking and writing skills Monday at the Kenton City Schools Board of Education meeting. Coach Tina Hull told Board members the competition writing group competes three times throughout the school year, “In the past two years, 7th and 8th graders have represented Kenton City Schools at the state level. To get there, writers must advance beyond the district and regional levels while competing against hundreds of other writers from around Ohio.”
Hardin Northern Boys Golf Defeats Arlignton at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.
Hardin Northern had a match with Arlington at Sycamore Springs Golf Course. Hardin Northern shot a 218 to Arlington’s 245. Medalist was Hardin Northern’s Justin Thiel with a 44. Preston Grappy for Hardin Northern shot a 47. Hardin Northern is 7-4 for the year.
Hancock County Residents Receiving Scam Phone Calls
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been getting a rash of calls from people getting calls claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. People receiving the calls are being told that there are warrants for their arrest. There is no one from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office making...
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Soccer beat Defiance 9-0
Kenton traveled to Defiance on Monday night for a varsity only contest and came away with a 9-0 victory. The Cats improve to 7-1-1 (3-0-1 WBL) KSA jumped on the board 7 minutes in when Ethan Yoder fed Colby Quay for the 1-0 advantage. Less than 5 minutes later other Rarey headed home a Seth Manns throw in. 5 minutes later ethan Blankenship fed Ethan Yoder for a 3-0 lead. Shortly after another Seth Manns throw in was finished by Connor Defibaugh ti make it 4-0. Seth manns assisted Two more before halftime with goals by Stwven Piper and Micah Bowman!
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installed at Elgin High School
MARION, OH – A new charging station provided by Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative adds a free rural charging option for local electric vehicle drivers. The ChargePoint Level 2 charging unit, installed in the north parking lot at Elgin High School, is now available for public use. “As electric vehicles rise...
Deadline to Pick Up Premium Money from Wyandot County Fair Set
Wyandot County Fair officials put out the last call to pick up premium money from the fair that wrapped up this past weekend. Premiums can be picked through this Thursday (September 22) at the Secretary’s Office on the fairgrounds in Upper Sandusky. The hours are 8am until 4pm. After...
