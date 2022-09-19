Kenton traveled to Defiance on Monday night for a varsity only contest and came away with a 9-0 victory. The Cats improve to 7-1-1 (3-0-1 WBL) KSA jumped on the board 7 minutes in when Ethan Yoder fed Colby Quay for the 1-0 advantage. Less than 5 minutes later other Rarey headed home a Seth Manns throw in. 5 minutes later ethan Blankenship fed Ethan Yoder for a 3-0 lead. Shortly after another Seth Manns throw in was finished by Connor Defibaugh ti make it 4-0. Seth manns assisted Two more before halftime with goals by Stwven Piper and Micah Bowman!

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO