gtgazette.com
Aerial firefight day and night
Drones have joined the aerial fleet fighting the Mosquito Fire. DC-10 tankers, super scoopers, helicopters and now unmanned aircraft support fire crews on the ground. Mosquito Fire Air Operations lead Ira Graves gave a rundown Wednesday afternoon from incident command of aerial operations on the Mosquito Fire. Six drones were...
gtgazette.com
Community supporting Mosquito Fire evacuees
At Green Valley Church in Placerville and the Cameron Park Community Services District facilities, north county residents of Georgetown, Quintette and Volcanoville were camping out in their trailers, cars or tents last week while the Mosquito Fire burned. One 65-year-old Quintette man, who said he is known as KFOK community...
WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood. […]
The town that wouldn’t burn
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
gtgazette.com
GDPUD extends irrigation service for fire mitigation
The Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors held a special meeting Sept. 6 to discuss the need to maintain irrigation services for fire mitigation due to concerns about the unprecedented extreme temperatures. The board had previously established Sept. 7 as the end of the irrigation season. During this meeting the board modified the district’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan to allow irrigation service to continue to the original end date of Sept. 30.
abc10.com
I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
gtgazette.com
Woman suspected of posing as fire charity
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 41-year-old Pollock Pines woman Thursday for reportedly using fraudulent checks at local feed stores. The suspect, Summer Ann Mascott, claimed to represent a charity supporting animals evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire and purchased thousands of dollars in animal supplies from two feed stores, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
4th big rig jackknifes on I-80 near Floriston Way in just over 24 hours
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fourth semi-truck jackknifed Tuesday morning in the same approximate area on Interstate 80 blocking eastbound traffic for the third time in just over 24 hours. California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 6:45 a.m. the Tuesday and said the incident is blocking one lane of traffic. In the first incident, […]
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
HONORED ASHES, STORIES UNTOLD: Sacramento's deadliest plane crash
A plane crash killed 22 people at a Sacramento ice cream parlor 50 years ago. First responders share their stories with ABC10 for the first time. 50 years ago tragedy struck in Sacramento. The city was forever changed when a plane crashed through an ice cream parlor killing 22 people.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
