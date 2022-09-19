Read full article on original website
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets in closed session Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, September 23. The agenda indicates the commission to go into closed session discussions regarding personnel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting is held in the Commission Chambers at...
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Thursday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, September 22. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to review orders regarding a speed limit change to Hall Road and a stop sign in Covered Bridge Estates. Following, the commission goes into closed session for discussion regarding computer systems and networking for the county.
KMZU
Motion to dismiss auto theft charge considered for New Bloomfield man
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - A New Bloomfield man’s motion to dismiss an auto theft charge in Carroll County is taken under advisement, according to court documents. Jason D. Hopkins, 45, is accused in the 2019 theft of a motor vehicle from a business parking lot in Carrollton. Hopkins was allegedly seen on video surveillance at the store immediately prior to the theft.
KMZU
Lafayette County accident seriously injures two
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – Two people were seriously injured in a Lafayette County crash Tuesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mary E. Jones, 43, of Lexington, was driving on Missouri 13, north of Route FF, when her vehicle crossed into the path of another. The second vehicle driven by Bradley S. Coffety, 23, of Centerview, was struck head-on.
KMZU
Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney
Our beloved husband and father, Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1956, to Charles Jacob and Grethen Marie (Guenther) Courtney in Muscatine, Iowa. Doug graduated from John R. Mott High School in Postville, Iowa, in 1974, and...
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in head on collision
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
KMZU
Construction crews locate antique explosion device in Harrisonville building
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - Harrisonville Police say South Main Street from Mechanic to Wall Streets are closed after construction crews in the area located a potential antique explosive device inside a building. KCPD Bomb and Arson Squad are notified and traveling to the scene, according to a release from Harrisonville Police...
KMZU
The Missouri State Cornhusking Championship returns to Saline County
MARSHALL, Mo. -- The Missouri State Cornhusking Championship returns to Saline County for another round of competition. Participants and spectators can take in categories that include Male and Female divisions, each in classes by age group, as well as a Novice division. The event dates back to around 1920, according...
KMZU
Stanberry woman injured in early morning accident
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Stanberry woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident early this morning. Highway patrol says the incident occurred in Buchanan County on Highway 752 south of St. Joseph. A northbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Melysa Olney crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. A southbound tractor trailer driven by 63-year-old Clyde Richardson, of St. Joseph, attempted to avoid a collision but was struck on the driver’s side of the trailer.
KMZU
Motion hearing for Braymer man accused in death of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY Mo. - A motion hearing has been scheduled next month in Johnson County as attorneys prepare for the murder trial. Garland Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count felony mail fraud in the death of Wisconsin brothers who were at his farm near Braymer on a business trip. In May, a federal jury returned an indictment alleging he committed the crime to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme.
KMZU
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen - age 82 of Lawson, MO passed away Saturday morning, September 17th, 2022 in Excelsior Springs, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lawson Booster Club in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, September 26th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Private burial at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. There will be no formal funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816)740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Man accused of killing daughter dies of self-harm event
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A St. Joseph man in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter with a baseball bat earlier this month, died Monday morning. Dustin Beechner, who was in custody in Buchanan County, was reportedly in serious condition on Thursday following a self-harm event. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and transported to Mosaic Life Care.
KMZU
David Warren Streiff
David Warren Streiff, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. David was born the son of Allen and Laurie (Simmons) Streiff on September 2, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 2002 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Business from North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Missouri. David was united in marriage to Bethany Stumbaugh on December 12, 2020, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a glazier and partner for Sargent’s Glass Company for 18 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. David was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan, and was a season ticket holder. He loved history, trivia, fun facts, drawing, and movies. David enjoyed collecting crazy socks.
KMZU
Robert "Pops" Smith
Robert "Pops" Smith, 80, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bittiker Funeral Home. There is no scheduled visitation.
KMZU
Earl Douglas Finley
Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022 at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938 to Parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter Finley. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy. After serving in the United States Navy, Doug went on to become a foreman at Donaldson Co. and also operated a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe, Friendship no. 89.
KMZU
KC man sentenced for his role in a $10 million methamphetamine conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man is sentenced in federal court for his role in a $10 million methamphetamine conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 kilograms of the narcotic. Jesus Banuelos, 23, was sentenced to 18 years and nine months in federal prison without parole, according to the...
KMZU
Allen Eugene Estenbaum
Allen Eugene Estenbaum, 83, of Richmond died Friday, Sept. 16. Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Thurman Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Richmond Memory Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Army and Ray County Veterans. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
KMZU
Laura Gayle Forquer
Laura Gayle Forquer, 61, of Carrollton died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Carrollton. Visitation will be one hour prior the service. Burial will be in the Dalton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Radio Fund or Special Olympics. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels.
KMZU
Verla Maxine Hibner Wormsley
Verla Maxine Hibner Wormsley, age 90, of Polo passed away on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Historical Society or the Caldwell County Library in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends from one-hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
