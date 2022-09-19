ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
Openings: Monsieur Vo on 2nd Avenue

Since opening on Sept. 13, several EVG readers have shared positive comments about Monsieur Vo at 104 Second Ave. at Sixth Street. As previously reported, this is the new restaurant from the husband-wife duo Chef Jimmy Ly and Yen Vo, owners of Madame Vo on 10th Street. As a restaurant rep tells us: "Monsieur Vo is the team's love letter to the Vietnamese men in their lives — including fathers, uncles, brothers — and the dishes they love to eat."
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown

The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
Sushi by Bou Chelsea to Open Oct 7

Sushi by Boū is launching a 9-seat intimate omakase in Chelsea hidden away behind Bosqe, a bespoke Espresso Bar and Floral Boutique. Sushi by Boū is known for its timed Omakase experience which allows guests to sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations (30 minutes/12 pieces/$60pp or 60 minutes/17 pieces/100pp).
Babka or bust: Bakeries busy making sweet holiday treats

It's become a quintessential New York dessert: babka, the braided cake/bread developed by Eastern European Jews. At Breads Bakery in Union Square, head pastry chef Edan Leshnick likes to take the classic and put his own modern spin on it. "There are a lot of techniques here that are originating...
Dough Doughnuts to Open at DUMBO’s Time Out Market

Dough is taking its dougnuts to Time Out Market in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. Dough will make its debut inside the food hall on September 22nd with an exclusive new flavor. The Brooklyn Blackout is chocolate brioche doughnut filled with chocolate pudding, topped with semisweet chocolate glaze, and sprinkled with chocolate cake crumbs. Other signature flavors include Hibiscus, Café Au Lait, Toasted Coconut, Passion Fruit and more.
Carmine’s to Offer Six-Pound Pasta Special

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant is celebrating National Pasta Month with its first ever, six pound pasta special every Sunday through the month of October, as well as Monday, Oct 17 for National Pasta Day. Diners can choose up to three different types of pastas and three different sauces – served...
The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC

Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Restaurant Radar: Urban Hawker to Open in Midtown

Urban Hawker, the new food hall at 135 West 50th Street in Midtown celebrating Singaporean cuisine, is set to open its doors on September 28th. Initially, the food hall will feature 11 Singapore-based vendors. For a sneak peek, the “soft” opening is set for September 21st. For more information, visit http://urbanhawker.com/
Contract signings for NYC homes diminish, as do new listings

Looking to buy a home in Manhattan or Brooklyn? That might be difficult. New signed contracts have tapered off dramatically and so have new listings, according to the latest report by Douglas Elliman compiled by Miller Samuel. In Manhattan, deals are down 20 percent year-over-year for co-ops, 31 percent for...
World Paella Day: Behind the stove at Mercado Little Spain

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City is turning up the heat this Hispanic Heritage Month. At Mercado Little Spain in Hudson Yards, the kitchen is busy and the pans are piping hot on World Paella Day. Chef Nicolás López showed what goes into making their signature paella. Watch the video player above for the […]
Chinese Restaurant to Open at American Dream

Szechuan Opera is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. This is their second location, with a storefront in Rochester. They serve a menu of “authentic Szechuan cuisine” and “traditional Chinese American food”. It’s expected to open sometime this fall. Once open the store...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island

Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
