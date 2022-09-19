Read full article on original website
Around Town - De Los Muertos Returns, Rubirosa Gets Saucy, and Free Tall Ship Tour
Live music is lighting up the hotel bistro at The Standard Grill, accompanied by a full menu (think snow crab claws, crispy artichokes, slow-roasted prime rib and more) and imaginative cocktails. The Standard Sessions are happening Thursday evenings from 6pm-9m. This fall’s theme is High Notes & High Vibes.
Dough Doughnuts to Open at DUMBO’s Time Out Market
Dough is taking its dougnuts to Time Out Market in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. Dough will make its debut inside the food hall on September 22nd with an exclusive new flavor. The Brooklyn Blackout is chocolate brioche doughnut filled with chocolate pudding, topped with semisweet chocolate glaze, and sprinkled with chocolate cake crumbs. Other signature flavors include Hibiscus, Café Au Lait, Toasted Coconut, Passion Fruit and more.
Carmine’s to Offer Six-Pound Pasta Special
Carmine’s Italian Restaurant is celebrating National Pasta Month with its first ever, six pound pasta special every Sunday through the month of October, as well as Monday, Oct 17 for National Pasta Day. Diners can choose up to three different types of pastas and three different sauces – served...
