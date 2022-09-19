ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dough Doughnuts to Open at DUMBO’s Time Out Market

Dough is taking its dougnuts to Time Out Market in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood. Dough will make its debut inside the food hall on September 22nd with an exclusive new flavor. The Brooklyn Blackout is chocolate brioche doughnut filled with chocolate pudding, topped with semisweet chocolate glaze, and sprinkled with chocolate cake crumbs. Other signature flavors include Hibiscus, Café Au Lait, Toasted Coconut, Passion Fruit and more.
Carmine’s to Offer Six-Pound Pasta Special

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant is celebrating National Pasta Month with its first ever, six pound pasta special every Sunday through the month of October, as well as Monday, Oct 17 for National Pasta Day. Diners can choose up to three different types of pastas and three different sauces – served...
