LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO