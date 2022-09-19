Read full article on original website
Connecticut pension funds to benefit from $2.8 billion transfer
(The Center Square) – A historical payment is headed to Connecticut’s pension plan. State Comptroller Natalie Braswell is in the process of transferring $3.1 billion from the state’s operating surplus into the rainy day fund, triggering a one-time, special payment of $2.8 billion into the state’s unfunded pension liabilities, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Bob Stefanowski unveils $2 billion tax relief plan for CT
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski unveiled a nearly $2 billion tax relief plan Tuesday that would ease burdens on consumers, small businesses and those who pay property taxes, would expand the state’s fuel tax holiday and extend it through 2023, and would bolster the cash-starved unemployment trust. Stefanowski, who...
Williams Inks Multiyear Pipeline Services Deal with Eversource
(P&GJ) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Eversource Energy, a major New England utility based in Hartford, Connecticut effective September 16, 2022. The MSA covers natural gas pipeline services in Connecticut and other locations, as may be agreed upon, over...
Delaware residents to get payment of up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Connecticut imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Connecticut. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Connecticut launches campaign for responsible marijuana consumption
With retail locations for selling recreational marijuana inching closer to opening, the State is launching an education campaign to promote responsible consumption of cannabis. According to a press release by Gov. Lamont, the campaign will include information about safe storage, disposal and what to do in case of accidental ingestion. The campaign materials, which were […] The post Connecticut launches campaign for responsible marijuana consumption appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce
A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
Nevada Assembly Ways and Means committee requests bill to audit CCSD
(The Center Square) – The Nevada Assembly Committee on Ways and Means submitted a bill draft request for a legislative audit of the Clark County School District. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, a Las Vegas Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, filed the request to be considered once the next legislative session begins on Feb. 6th, 2023.
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
Mississippi nears $6M in revenue off medical marijuana licenses, fees
(The Center Square) – With the medical marijuana program still in its infancy in Mississippi, the state is already raking in revenue. Through Monday, the state has culled nearly $6 million in license and one-time application fees from dispensaries, cultivators, transportation companies, processors, and testing operations in the state, according to information posted on the state’s Department of Health website.
Connecticut organizations ready to rescue Puerto Rico again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and nearly three years after two earthquakes struck the island, Hurricane Fiona has shaken the island again. With over 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Connecticut, New Haven's oldest Latinx lead multi-service organization is ready to...
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
A Cruel Summer
While many parts of the nation have experienced heavy rain and flooding this summer, much of southern New England and the state of Connecticut has experienced severe drought. In July, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight counties of the state, citing precipitation across the state to be “below normal.”
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
Lawmakers seek to expand access to home energy assistance program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Republican leaders petitioned to restore monetary heating assistance for some around Connecticut. The move came after the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding was significantly cut. With the winter rapidly approaching, some lawmakers said now is the time to bolster the program. House of...
