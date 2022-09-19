ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut pension funds to benefit from $2.8 billion transfer

(The Center Square) – A historical payment is headed to Connecticut’s pension plan. State Comptroller Natalie Braswell is in the process of transferring $3.1 billion from the state’s operating surplus into the rainy day fund, triggering a one-time, special payment of $2.8 billion into the state’s unfunded pension liabilities, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Williams Inks Multiyear Pipeline Services Deal with Eversource

(P&GJ) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Eversource Energy, a major New England utility based in Hartford, Connecticut effective September 16, 2022. The MSA covers natural gas pipeline services in Connecticut and other locations, as may be agreed upon, over...
Jake Wells

Delaware residents to get payment of up to $600

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Connecticut imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Connecticut. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut launches campaign for responsible marijuana consumption

With retail locations for selling recreational marijuana inching closer to opening, the State is launching an education campaign to promote responsible consumption of cannabis. According to a press release by Gov. Lamont, the campaign will include information about safe storage, disposal and what to do in case of accidental ingestion.  The campaign materials, which were […] The post Connecticut launches campaign for responsible marijuana consumption appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce

A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
Mississippi nears $6M in revenue off medical marijuana licenses, fees

Connecticut organizations ready to rescue Puerto Rico again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and nearly three years after two earthquakes struck the island, Hurricane Fiona has shaken the island again. With over 300,000 Puerto Ricans living in Connecticut, New Haven's oldest Latinx lead multi-service organization is ready to...
A Cruel Summer

While many parts of the nation have experienced heavy rain and flooding this summer, much of southern New England and the state of Connecticut has experienced severe drought. In July, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight counties of the state, citing precipitation across the state to be “below normal.”
Lawmakers seek to expand access to home energy assistance program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Republican leaders petitioned to restore monetary heating assistance for some around Connecticut. The move came after the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding was significantly cut. With the winter rapidly approaching, some lawmakers said now is the time to bolster the program. House of...
