wilsonpost.com
Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer
Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
Woman hit by cattle guard on WeGo Star
A woman is in stable but critical condition after the cattle guard from the WeGo Star hit her during the train's afternoon commute back to Wilson County.
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Tennessee police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
WSMV
‘Fear and panic’: Residents search for new homes after landlord sells trailer park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people living at a Nashville trailer park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting noticed that the landlord is selling the property. In a letter from a local law firm to tenants at the Murfreesboro Road Trailer Park, the...
Fundraiser supports Bellevue's City Limits owner who lost daughters in crash
A Bellevue business owner is mourning the loss of his daughter and stepdaughter after a crash last weekend. It happened on I-40 in Dickson County Sunday night.
Woman dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Ideal Dental
Congratulations to Ideal Dental Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 21st at 11am. Ideal dental Murfreesboro is located at 2249 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-285-3899.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Disturbing details revealed in Manchester infant’s death as murder trial begins
A Manchester man accused of killing his five-week-old baby claims the infant’s death was an accident. Testimony began Tuesday for the young father facing first-degree murder in his son’s death.
WSMV
Chokehold or innocent horseplay? Questions surround video of unconscious metro student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Tocarro Brooks first saw the video of her 14-year-old daughter lying unconscious on the floor of a Metro school, hearing students laughing and other voices crying out, she felt her pulse rise. “Oh my God, my heart was racing,” Brooks told WSMV4 Investigates. Witness...
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
WSMV
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
murfreesboro.com
Marcia Worley Obituary
Marcia Lou Neeley Worley, age 75 of Murfreesboro passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio and resided in Murfreesboro for 42 years. Marcia was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Snider Neeley of Wisconsin and sister, Suzanne Beetham of...
WSMV
Gov. Lee: Claims against Vanderbilt transgender health clinic ‘warrants a thorough investigation’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center is under fire on social media and in the political arena after a conservative commentator made disputed claims regarding its transgender health clinic. Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, tweeted this week the clinic “chemically castrates minors,” as well...
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking for Center for Excellence, Inc.
Congratulations to the Center for Excellence, Inc. for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 19th at 4pm. The Center for Excellence, Inc. is located at 408 Jayhawk Court (next to the Rutherford County Board of Education), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-669-3783.
fox17.com
Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
murfreesboro.com
Nashville Zoo’s Morton Family Exhibit Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion
Nashville Zoo proudly announces that the Morton Family Exhibit and Opening was awarded Top Honors for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Angela Peterson Excellence in Diversity Award at the AZA Annual Conference in Baltimore, MD earlier this month. The Grassmere property dates back to a land grant in...
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
