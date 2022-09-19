ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer

Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Health
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Ideal Dental

Congratulations to Ideal Dental Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 21st at 11am. Ideal dental Murfreesboro is located at 2249 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-285-3899.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Home
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

Marcia Worley Obituary

Marcia Lou Neeley Worley, age 75 of Murfreesboro passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio and resided in Murfreesboro for 42 years. Marcia was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Snider Neeley of Wisconsin and sister, Suzanne Beetham of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking for Center for Excellence, Inc.

Congratulations to the Center for Excellence, Inc. for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 19th at 4pm. The Center for Excellence, Inc. is located at 408 Jayhawk Court (next to the Rutherford County Board of Education), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-669-3783.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy