Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Blue Ridge Pride Festival seeks to inspire
Tina White, executive director of local nonprofit Blue Ridge Pride, worries that, as a nation, “We have forgotten how to share public space.”. Stadiums, churches and rallies, she believes, have become “tools for dividing people and sowing hatred.”. The organization, which promotes equality, safety and quality of life...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“An Evening on the Titanic” sold out last week
The Orchard Inn hosts Titanic-themed dinner and entertainment. SALUDA––On September 15, The Orchard Inn hosted “An Evening on the Titanic” dinner at Newman’s Restaurant. “It was spectacular,” owner Marc Blazar says. Tickets for the elegant evening were completely sold out. This highly anticipated dinner...
my40.tv
Looking back: King Charles III's visit to Biltmore Estate in 1996
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the moment of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her son, the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III. Some locals may remember that the king once visited Western North Carolina in 1996. It was the first time the royal had ever been to the state.
Western Carolinian
Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd
Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Meet the Old Fort G5 Trail Collective
Old Fort is a town uniquely positioned to provide incredible outdoor experiences to residents and visitors. The town is bordered on three sides by Pisgah National Forest, which makes up about a third of the total land base in McDowell County. It’s unusual for a town’s limits to touch public lands in this way. “While public land is abundant, the existing trail systems around Old Fort were generally disconnected and hard to reach,” says Lisa Jennings, trails and recreation manager for the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, and a leader in the G5 Trail Collective. “When we began looking at these lands, we realized that there was a huge opportunity to make a more connected and accessible trail system that would benefit the town. But the most important part was the participation of the community of Old Fort. The community truly came out to support the project, not only with ideas and dreams but with resources, time and funding.” This became the G5 Trail Collective, a volunteer-driven community initiative with the goal of maintaining existing area trails and building more recreational trails on public lands in the Grandfather District of Pisgah National Forest.
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)
As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
theurbannews.com
Rasheeda Hall and Philip Cooper Receive Tzedek Brilliance Awards
Tzedek Brilliance Awards honor Asheville’s leaders who have engaged in impactful, intersectional efforts to further racial justice and LGBTQ equality or to combat antisemitism. As opposed to the majority of Tzedek’s grantmaking that funds organizational work, Brilliance Awards are designed to cultivate the well-being of individual brilliant community leaders...
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org
Hendersonville High School History Buffs are in for a Treat with Weekend Book Signing for two Local Authors
Hendersonville, NC (Sept. 20, 2022). For fans and followers of all things Hendersonville High School, a book signing event this Saturday promises a double header of sentimental history and local lore. This Saturday, Sept. 24th at 1 pm., the Henderson County Heritage Museum will host its first book signing event...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Gemelli opens, and Cultura reopens
Had all gone according to plan, Anthony Cerrato would have opened Gemelli, his second Asheville restaurant, in March — around the time his first, Strada Italiano, marked its 10th anniversary. But, as he acknowledges, “Sometimes, I think the universe has its ways of saying, ‘Hey, you’re not really ready yet.’”
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Recreation announces return of fall hike series
A free series of hikes, hosted by the Black Mountain Recreation and Parks Department, that takes local residents to area trails during peak leaf season is returning next month. Registration for the Fall Peaks Hiking Series, which includes 10 treks to summits, including Blue Ridge Pinnacle, Hawkbill Rock and Rocky...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
my40.tv
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
visitcherokeenc.com
Disruption in The Museum of the Cherokee Indian
(Above: Work by John Henry Gloyne |EBCI, Osage, Pawnee) Art intervention addresses removal of sacred objects from permanent exhibition. There's a new exhibition at The Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI), on display now until September 11, 2023. Disruption is an artists’ response to the removal of sacred objects from...
cohaitungchi.com
Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina
When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
tribpapers.com
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
