Old Fort is a town uniquely positioned to provide incredible outdoor experiences to residents and visitors. The town is bordered on three sides by Pisgah National Forest, which makes up about a third of the total land base in McDowell County. It’s unusual for a town’s limits to touch public lands in this way. “While public land is abundant, the existing trail systems around Old Fort were generally disconnected and hard to reach,” says Lisa Jennings, trails and recreation manager for the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, and a leader in the G5 Trail Collective. “When we began looking at these lands, we realized that there was a huge opportunity to make a more connected and accessible trail system that would benefit the town. But the most important part was the participation of the community of Old Fort. The community truly came out to support the project, not only with ideas and dreams but with resources, time and funding.” This became the G5 Trail Collective, a volunteer-driven community initiative with the goal of maintaining existing area trails and building more recreational trails on public lands in the Grandfather District of Pisgah National Forest.

OLD FORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO