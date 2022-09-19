ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swannanoa, NC

Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Blue Ridge Pride Festival seeks to inspire

Tina White, executive director of local nonprofit Blue Ridge Pride, worries that, as a nation, “We have forgotten how to share public space.”. Stadiums, churches and rallies, she believes, have become “tools for dividing people and sowing hatred.”. The organization, which promotes equality, safety and quality of life...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

“An Evening on the Titanic” sold out last week

The Orchard Inn hosts Titanic-themed dinner and entertainment. SALUDA––On September 15, The Orchard Inn hosted “An Evening on the Titanic” dinner at Newman’s Restaurant. “It was spectacular,” owner Marc Blazar says. Tickets for the elegant evening were completely sold out. This highly anticipated dinner...
SALUDA, NC
Western Carolinian

Second annual Sylva Pride brings community and belonging to larger crowd

Crowds lined Sylva’s Bridge Park on Sept. 10 anticipating the second annual Sylva Pride. Battling the consistent light rain, patrons were all smiles milling about the booths and the park grounds. Following the successes of the following year, Sylva Pride aimed to be even bigger and better this year...
SYLVA, NC
City
Swannanoa, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Meet the Old Fort G5 Trail Collective

Old Fort is a town uniquely positioned to provide incredible outdoor experiences to residents and visitors. The town is bordered on three sides by Pisgah National Forest, which makes up about a third of the total land base in McDowell County. It’s unusual for a town’s limits to touch public lands in this way. “While public land is abundant, the existing trail systems around Old Fort were generally disconnected and hard to reach,” says Lisa Jennings, trails and recreation manager for the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, and a leader in the G5 Trail Collective. “When we began looking at these lands, we realized that there was a huge opportunity to make a more connected and accessible trail system that would benefit the town. But the most important part was the participation of the community of Old Fort. The community truly came out to support the project, not only with ideas and dreams but with resources, time and funding.” This became the G5 Trail Collective, a volunteer-driven community initiative with the goal of maintaining existing area trails and building more recreational trails on public lands in the Grandfather District of Pisgah National Forest.
OLD FORT, NC
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)

As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Rasheeda Hall and Philip Cooper Receive Tzedek Brilliance Awards

Tzedek Brilliance Awards honor Asheville’s leaders who have engaged in impactful, intersectional efforts to further racial justice and LGBTQ equality or to combat antisemitism. As opposed to the majority of Tzedek’s grantmaking that funds organizational work, Brilliance Awards are designed to cultivate the well-being of individual brilliant community leaders...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC

Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Gemelli opens, and Cultura reopens

Had all gone according to plan, Anthony Cerrato would have opened Gemelli, his second Asheville restaurant, in March — around the time his first, Strada Italiano, marked its 10th anniversary. But, as he acknowledges, “Sometimes, I think the universe has its ways of saying, ‘Hey, you’re not really ready yet.’”
ASHEVILLE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Recreation announces return of fall hike series

A free series of hikes, hosted by the Black Mountain Recreation and Parks Department, that takes local residents to area trails during peak leaf season is returning next month. Registration for the Fall Peaks Hiking Series, which includes 10 treks to summits, including Blue Ridge Pinnacle, Hawkbill Rock and Rocky...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
visitcherokeenc.com

Disruption in The Museum of the Cherokee Indian

(Above: Work by John Henry Gloyne |EBCI, Osage, Pawnee) Art intervention addresses removal of sacred objects from permanent exhibition. There's a new exhibition at The Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI), on display now until September 11, 2023. Disruption is an artists’ response to the removal of sacred objects from...
CHEROKEE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC

