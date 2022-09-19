Read full article on original website
allnurses.com
The Importance of Oral Care in the Hospitalized Older Adult
Specializes in Community Health, Care Coordination and Geriatrics. Has 35 years experience. Indeed, we can’t deny that we work with reduced staff in high acuity settings in our current health care environment. These workload pressures cause us to prioritize elements of care. But should we dismiss the significance of oral care? Perhaps if we truly understand the implications of the lack of oral assessment and care, we may reconsider our prioritization.
beckersdental.com
Return on investment for oral health interventions: 4 CDC stats
The U.S. healthcare system could save up to $100 million each year if dental practices screened for certain chronic conditions, according to CDC data. The CDC compiled data on return on investments from oral health interventions such as community water fluoridation, school sealant programs and medical-dental integrated care. Here are...
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
How Quickly Can You Get Infected With Omicron After An Exposure?
A new study reveals the average time it takes between infection and symptoms for recent COVID variants — and it's pretty fast.
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
topwirenews.com
Most pregnancy-related deaths in US are avoidable: CDC – US News News – Report by AFR
Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the United States could be avoided, a new report by the nation’s top public health agency says, as mothers in the country face a comparatively high mortality rate, especially among Black women. The study analyzed the cases of around 1,000 women who...
AMA
Answering patients’ questions about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
An updated COVID-19 booster vaccine designed to better match the elusive Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants has arrived in time for fall. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies.
Blame Americans’ bad choices, instead of healthcare, for lower life expectancy | Opinion
Progressives tend to blame systems, rather than individual choices, for disparities in everything from income to health.
beckersdental.com
NYU researchers develop gel to treat gum disease
Researchers at New York City-based NYU College of Dentistry designed a topical gel that treats gum disease by suppressing inflammation and altering bacteria makeup in the mouth. The gel targets the succinate receptor and stops it from activating. In a study, researchers found that applying the gel in mice had...
msn.com
Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines that are recommended for older adults
DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. — Senior Novice. More from Savvy Senior:How the Inflation Reduction Act will...
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in the best, worst states for dental health: 7 things to know
Here are seven things to know about the dental industries in Connecticut and Arkansas:. 1. Connecticut was ranked as the state with the best dental health and Arkansas ranked last, according to study by a dental provider. 2. Connecticut was given a score of 21 out of 32 and Arkansas...
DVM 360
Study reveals safety of long-term daily cannabidiol use in healthy dogs
A significant stride in this realm as there is still much to uncover surrounding CBD use in dogs. Mars Petcare has revealed results from a safety study displaying that a daily oral dose of cannabidiol (CBD) at the studied concentration and duration was well-tolerated by a cohort of clinically healthy adult dogs.
US News and World Report
CDC: Less Than Half of Americans Should be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It
For the first time since May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends that the majority of Americans mask while indoors or consider the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19. Over 44% of the population lives in an area with a medium or high COVID-19...
healio.com
‘Worrisome’ data link eviction to poor health in children
Eviction was associated with increased odds of poor health in children and their parents, according to a study published in Pediatrics. According to the findings, children who were forced to move in the past 5 years were more likely to be in fair or poor health, at developmental risk, and also more likely to have been admitted to the hospital from the ED.
healio.com
Disparities in diabetes-related mortality widen between urban and rural areas in US
Diabetes-related mortality declined in the U.S. from 1999 to 2019 in urban counties, but not in rural counties, according to study findings published in Diabetologia. “There has been a reduction in diabetes-related mortality, but this seems to have occurred mainly in individuals living in urban areas,” Mamas A. Mamas, DPhil, BMBCh, professor of cardiology at Keele University, U.K., told Healio. “In contrast, diabetes-related mortality has remained fairly constant in rural areas. This has meant that over the past 20 years, the urban-rural gap in mortality has increased threefold. This work highlights disparities in health care outcomes between urban and rural communities and highlights missed opportunities for reducing disparities in outcomes.”
MedicalXpress
Cancer in adolescent and young adult women before pregnancy does not increase risk for stillborn births, study finds
Adolescent and young adult women who were diagnosed with cancer and received chemotherapy treatment prior to pregnancy did not have a higher risk of stillbirth, according to research led by Caitlin C. Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, with UTHealth Houston. The study was published recently in the online version of the Journal...
Rheumatologist shares potentially unknown health tip
Rheumatologist and internal medicine specialist, Dr. Erin Carter took to Tik Tok to share one simple trick to greatly improve health. The viral video received nearly 350,000 views, over 38,000 comments and 1,600+ comments.
2minutemedicine.com
Young children who experience eviction have increased health risks
1. In a retrospective cohort of young children in the United States, prior eviction was associated with poorer health, increased developmental risk, and hospital admission. 2. Prior eviction was also associated with worse caregiver health and an increased risk of household hardships, including food insecurity, energy insecurity, and childcare constraints.
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
