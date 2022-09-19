Diabetes-related mortality declined in the U.S. from 1999 to 2019 in urban counties, but not in rural counties, according to study findings published in Diabetologia. “There has been a reduction in diabetes-related mortality, but this seems to have occurred mainly in individuals living in urban areas,” Mamas A. Mamas, DPhil, BMBCh, professor of cardiology at Keele University, U.K., told Healio. “In contrast, diabetes-related mortality has remained fairly constant in rural areas. This has meant that over the past 20 years, the urban-rural gap in mortality has increased threefold. This work highlights disparities in health care outcomes between urban and rural communities and highlights missed opportunities for reducing disparities in outcomes.”

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO