ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
allnurses.com

The Importance of Oral Care in the Hospitalized Older Adult

Specializes in Community Health, Care Coordination and Geriatrics. Has 35 years experience. Indeed, we can’t deny that we work with reduced staff in high acuity settings in our current health care environment. These workload pressures cause us to prioritize elements of care. But should we dismiss the significance of oral care? Perhaps if we truly understand the implications of the lack of oral assessment and care, we may reconsider our prioritization.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersdental.com

Return on investment for oral health interventions: 4 CDC stats

The U.S. healthcare system could save up to $100 million each year if dental practices screened for certain chronic conditions, according to CDC data. The CDC compiled data on return on investments from oral health interventions such as community water fluoridation, school sealant programs and medical-dental integrated care. Here are...
HEALTH SERVICES
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Oral Health#Market Research#Mobile#Diseases#Senior Health#General Health#Americans#Insurer Delta Dental#Atomik Research
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

Answering patients’ questions about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

An updated COVID-19 booster vaccine designed to better match the elusive Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants has arrived in time for fall. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
beckersdental.com

NYU researchers develop gel to treat gum disease

Researchers at New York City-based NYU College of Dentistry designed a topical gel that treats gum disease by suppressing inflammation and altering bacteria makeup in the mouth. The gel targets the succinate receptor and stops it from activating. In a study, researchers found that applying the gel in mice had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines that are recommended for older adults

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. — Senior Novice. More from Savvy Senior:How the Inflation Reduction Act will...
HEALTH
DVM 360

Study reveals safety of long-term daily cannabidiol use in healthy dogs

A significant stride in this realm as there is still much to uncover surrounding CBD use in dogs. Mars Petcare has revealed results from a safety study displaying that a daily oral dose of cannabidiol (CBD) at the studied concentration and duration was well-tolerated by a cohort of clinically healthy adult dogs.
PETS
healio.com

‘Worrisome’ data link eviction to poor health in children

Eviction was associated with increased odds of poor health in children and their parents, according to a study published in Pediatrics. According to the findings, children who were forced to move in the past 5 years were more likely to be in fair or poor health, at developmental risk, and also more likely to have been admitted to the hospital from the ED.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
healio.com

Disparities in diabetes-related mortality widen between urban and rural areas in US

Diabetes-related mortality declined in the U.S. from 1999 to 2019 in urban counties, but not in rural counties, according to study findings published in Diabetologia. “There has been a reduction in diabetes-related mortality, but this seems to have occurred mainly in individuals living in urban areas,” Mamas A. Mamas, DPhil, BMBCh, professor of cardiology at Keele University, U.K., told Healio. “In contrast, diabetes-related mortality has remained fairly constant in rural areas. This has meant that over the past 20 years, the urban-rural gap in mortality has increased threefold. This work highlights disparities in health care outcomes between urban and rural communities and highlights missed opportunities for reducing disparities in outcomes.”
HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Young children who experience eviction have increased health risks

1. In a retrospective cohort of young children in the United States, prior eviction was associated with poorer health, increased developmental risk, and hospital admission. 2. Prior eviction was also associated with worse caregiver health and an increased risk of household hardships, including food insecurity, energy insecurity, and childcare constraints.
KIDS
HIT Consultant

It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare

While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy