Red Bull boss Christian Horner reveals which young driver he ‘regrets’ not signing
Christian Horner revealed he “regrets” not signing Oscar Piastri for Red Bull’s driver development programme prior to his ascendancy to Formula 1. The Australian and 2021 Formula 2 champion will race for McLaren in F1 next year after turning down an option to sign for Alpine - where he was a test driver. The saga overshadowed the summer break and was finally settled by F1’s Contract Recognition Board in favour of McLaren, who then immediately announced the 21-year-old as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement for next year. Horner, who has led Red Bull since 2005 when they purchased Jaguar, described Piastri...
Mick Schumacher has questions over his F1 future answered by Haas boss
Guenther Steiner says there is “no news” on Haas’ 2023 driver line-up and says he does not yet have a date on which it will be confirmed.The Haas team principal currently has Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher as his drivers with both recording points - the team’s first in F1 - this season. Magnussen is locked into a multi-year deal but Schumacher is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked to other teams despite generally being outperformed by his teammate.“The latest is the same as the latest was last week and two weeks ago,”...
Formula 1: Another seat confirmed in 2023 driver lineup
Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula 1 season, leaving just five seats without confirmed drivers. Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to return for a third Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri in 2023, the team confirmed on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old Japanese driver is...
Nyck de Vries holds talks with Red Bull chief and looks set to join F1 for 2023 season amid major shake-up
NYCK DE VRIES could get a proper crack at Formula One next season after his recent rise to prominence. The Dutch ace put in an impressive F1 debut display as a late sub for Williams at this month's Italian Grand Prix. The 27-year-old filled in for unwell Alex Albon and...
Formula 1: One race has been removed from the schedule
Just one of the 22 races on the 2022 Formula 1 calendar has not returned to the schedule for the 2023 season, which is set to see a record 24 events. After all the talk about potentially losing the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco or even the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the release of the 2023 Formula 1 schedule confirmed that only one track has been dropped.
F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar
Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
Daniel Ricciardo not being ‘cocky’ about his F1 plans for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo has accepted the prospect of not finding an F1 seat for 2023 and insists he is not “cocky” about his future in the sport. The popular Australian is looking for his sixth team in Formula 1 after McLaren decided to end his contract a year early, with Oscar Piastri instead partnering Lando Norris in 2023.It leaves Ricciardo currently without a drive next year, with options limited, and the 33-year-old himself hasn’t ruled out taking a year sabbatical away from the sport after eleven-and-a-half straight seasons.There is currently a vacant seat at Alpine - though Ricciardo’s departure from...
Nyck de Vries Met With Red Bull Advisor About F1 Future
The Dutchman said he’s been in talks and met with three teams so far but doesn’t ‘know if I am in such a luxury situation that I can choose.’
F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brought a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami...
F1 2023 Schedule Features Record-Breaking 24 Races
One of Formula One’s crown jewels remains on the calendar after uncertainty arose, and it is confirmed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on a Saturday.
