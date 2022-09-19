Guenther Steiner says there is “no news” on Haas’ 2023 driver line-up and says he does not yet have a date on which it will be confirmed.The Haas team principal currently has Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher as his drivers with both recording points - the team’s first in F1 - this season. Magnussen is locked into a multi-year deal but Schumacher is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked to other teams despite generally being outperformed by his teammate.“The latest is the same as the latest was last week and two weeks ago,”...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO