Mesa Fire and Medical Department Home Safety Device Installation Event

Lead Mesa Fire celebrates Fall Prevention Awareness Week Sept. 18-24 with a grab bar and smoke alarm installation event. More info: FDHomeSafety@MesaAZ.gov

In recognition of Fall Prevention Awareness Week which is September 18-24 the Mesa Fire and Medical Department will install 74 grab bars and 40 smoke alarms on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Sundial 55+ community located at 2121 N. Center Street.

This community was selected due to call volume statistics. In 2021, there were 125 emergency calls for service within the Sundial community and 39 of these calls were fall related. With support from the Home Depot the grab bars are being supplied at no cost to participating residents. Additionally, smoke alarms are being provided through a donation from the Arizona Burn Foundation.

A total of 50 volunteers from the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, East Valley Disaster Services, Rebuilding Together-Valley of the Sun, Aqua Therapy Tubs, Arizona Burn Foundation, Home Depot, and JustServe.org will work in teams to install these safety devices for participants who have pre-registered. While the safety devices are being installed a team member will provide safety education to the resident.

“Community partners are integral to the success of our social service and life safety programs and help us support our residents,” Fire Chief Mary Cameli said. “Events such as this one benefit our senior residents by providing a better quality of life potentially saving the resident from injury and costly rehabilitation or long-term care, as well as reducing emergency calls for service.”

Grab bars are especially important to the demographic in the Sundial community. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services one out of three adults 65 years and older will fall this year. Statewide falls resulted in 1,112 deaths, 22,208 hospitalizations, and 133,112 emergency visits. Last year in Mesa there were 9,643 fall related calls which is 13.8% of the total call volume.

“As a former paramedic and firefighter, I know the importance fall prevention plays in keeping Mesa’s older adults safe. Thank you to everyone involved for their dedication to improve the safety of one of Mesa’s most vulnerable populations.” said Councilmember Freeman.