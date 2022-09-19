Read full article on original website
Emmaus bids farewell to summer in annual festival
The Emmaus Main Street Partners and the East Penn Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Farewell to Summer Festival in Triangle Park Sept. 17. The festival includes entertainment, crafts, activities for kids, a scarecrow trail and food for almost every appetite. LEFT: The band Alias provides the soundtrack to the Farewell to Summer Festival in Triangle Park. Additional photos appear on Page A2. Press Photo by C. Richard Chartrand.
Community calendar
Fireside Chat with Township Native Paul Oswald, 7-8:30 p.m. at Longswamp Township Community Park, 1112 State St., Mertztown, Pavilion 1. Hear about the bygone days of the Longswamp area. Share your Longswamp area growing-up stories. For more information, call 610-682-1645 or email longswamphistory@gmail.com. The Emmaus Historical Society will present a...
Robert E. Cherry
Robert E. Cherry, 83, of Bath and formerly of Walnutport, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Bush’s Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. He was the husband of the late Sandra (Hildebrand) Cherry. Born in Danielsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Sharkazy) Cherry. He was a 1956...
CELTIC FEST briefs
Celtic Cultural Alliance’s Celtic Classic event is in downtown historic Bethlehem, Conestoga, Spring, Main and Lehigh streets areas. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The five stages feature international, national and regional...
Patricia A. Hall
Patricia A. Hall, 84, of Northampton, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Traditions of Hanover, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late LaMar Hall. Born in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Ira B. and Florence (Leavitt) Snyder. She was a cashier trainer for Weis Markets and a...
Lucille J. Zborel
Lucille J. Zborel, 87, of Allentown, died Sept. 19, 2022. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Zborel for more than 60 years. Born in Fullerton, she was a daughter of the late Dean and Verna (Bailey) Heil. She was a 1953 Whitehall High School graduate, a 1955...
Parks group chooses logo
The Friends of Catasauqua Parks now has an official logo, thanks to design contest winner Ian Dean. Simple in design but also eloquent, the logo was one of several entries. The FOCP committee ultimately selected the design by Dean, of Catasauqua. The committee is a recently formed group whose genesis...
Night Out called success
Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Council ran its Sept. 7 meeting with three members, as Chairman Bruce Paulus and Councilman Anthony Rossi were absent. The meeting was still able to move forward with Vice Chairman Michael Woolley and Councilmen Robert Heimbecker and Robert Lawlor, with only one new item on the agenda up for discussion.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from The Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh...
Constance L. Ferencin nanny, teacher’s assistant
Constance L. Ferencin, 67, of Bethlehem, died Sept. 4, 2022, after a courageous 27 year battle with breast cancer. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Hahn) Ferencin. She was a 1972 Liberty HS graduate. She was a nanny and a teacher’s assistant.
Three important issues recognized with monthly dedications
Back in June 1968, California Congressman George E. Brown first introduced the idea of a commemorative week to celebrate and recognize the important contributions to American society from those with Hispanic roots. Months later, Congress would pass Public Law 90-48 authorizing and requesting the president to recognize Hispanic Heritage Week...
Alan D. Zong
Alan D. Zong, 56, of Emmaus, died Sept. 14, 2022, at home. Born in Bellefonte, Centre County, he was a son of Larry E. Zong, of Altoona and the late Patricia Clara (Lopez) Zong. He was a tow truck operator serving individuals and families in need 24/7. He is survived...
LCCC grant to provide free CDL training to military, their families
Lehigh Carbon Community College is one of 19 colleges or training centers in the country and one of only two in Pennsylvania to receive a federal grant that provides funding to former and current military service members and their families to pursue careers as commercial truck drivers. The college’s portion...
Carl S. Moyer Steel rigger
Carl S. Moyer, 77, of Bethlehem, died Sept. 15, 2022. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Ida G. (Schaffer) Moyer. He was the husband of Sharon (Long) Moyer for 30 years. He was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He...
Charles D. Wink
Charles D. Wink, 67, of Alburtis, died suddenly Sept. 10, 2022. He was the loving husband of Ann (Zeigler) Wink for 30 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Joan A. (Ludwig) Wink. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an air...
Sister M. Marietta (Virginia) Bankos, OSF St. Francis Academy educator
Sister M. Marietta (Virginia) Bankos, 93, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, U.S. Province, died Sept. 11, 2022, in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was in the 76th year of religious profession. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Barlok) Bankos. She entered the community in...
Anthony J. Winkelbauer Sr.
Anthony J. Winkelbauer Sr., 87, of Northampton, died at home Sept. 14, 2022. He was the husband of Dolores M. (Hammel) Winkelbauer for 62 years. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late Rose Winkelbauer. He was in the U.S. Army. He was a foreman for the Northampton...
Fay L. Helfrich
Fay L. Helfrich, 89, formerly of Emmaus, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Marvin Helfrich. Born in Upper Milford Township, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Edna (Reichelderfer) Kline. She was a member of St. John’s...
Academics and mental health of local students is focus of U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona’s visit
The weeklong Road to Success Bus Tour with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff stopped at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley Sept. 16 for a roundtable discussion focused on community schools helping students succeed. It was one of 11 stops chosen from...
The Audio Files play the Triangle
The Audio Files band performed as part of the summer concert series Tunes on the Triangle in Emmaus recently. LEFT: The Audio Files band plays in Emmaus. According to the band's social media, The Audio Files band performs the music of Billy Joel, Radiohead, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, The Black Keys and other artists. Press Photos by C. Richard Chartrand.
