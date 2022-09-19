ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Emmaus bids farewell to summer in annual festival

The Emmaus Main Street Partners and the East Penn Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Farewell to Summer Festival in Triangle Park Sept. 17. The festival includes entertainment, crafts, activities for kids, a scarecrow trail and food for almost every appetite. LEFT: The band Alias provides the soundtrack to the Farewell to Summer Festival in Triangle Park. Additional photos appear on Page A2. Press Photo by C. Richard Chartrand.
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

Fireside Chat with Township Native Paul Oswald, 7-8:30 p.m. at Longswamp Township Community Park, 1112 State St., Mertztown, Pavilion 1. Hear about the bygone days of the Longswamp area. Share your Longswamp area growing-up stories. For more information, call 610-682-1645 or email longswamphistory@gmail.com. The Emmaus Historical Society will present a...
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

Robert E. Cherry

Robert E. Cherry, 83, of Bath and formerly of Walnutport, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Bush’s Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. He was the husband of the late Sandra (Hildebrand) Cherry. Born in Danielsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Sharkazy) Cherry. He was a 1956...
BATH, PA
lvpnews.com

CELTIC FEST briefs

Celtic Cultural Alliance’s Celtic Classic event is in downtown historic Bethlehem, Conestoga, Spring, Main and Lehigh streets areas. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The five stages feature international, national and regional...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Patricia A. Hall

Patricia A. Hall, 84, of Northampton, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Traditions of Hanover, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late LaMar Hall. Born in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Ira B. and Florence (Leavitt) Snyder. She was a cashier trainer for Weis Markets and a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Lucille J. Zborel

Lucille J. Zborel, 87, of Allentown, died Sept. 19, 2022. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Zborel for more than 60 years. Born in Fullerton, she was a daughter of the late Dean and Verna (Bailey) Heil. She was a 1953 Whitehall High School graduate, a 1955...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Parks group chooses logo

The Friends of Catasauqua Parks now has an official logo, thanks to design contest winner Ian Dean. Simple in design but also eloquent, the logo was one of several entries. The FOCP committee ultimately selected the design by Dean, of Catasauqua. The committee is a recently formed group whose genesis...
CATASAUQUA, PA
lvpnews.com

Night Out called success

Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Council ran its Sept. 7 meeting with three members, as Chairman Bruce Paulus and Councilman Anthony Rossi were absent. The meeting was still able to move forward with Vice Chairman Michael Woolley and Councilmen Robert Heimbecker and Robert Lawlor, with only one new item on the agenda up for discussion.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT

District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from The Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Constance L. Ferencin nanny, teacher’s assistant

Constance L. Ferencin, 67, of Bethlehem, died Sept. 4, 2022, after a courageous 27 year battle with breast cancer. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Hahn) Ferencin. She was a 1972 Liberty HS graduate. She was a nanny and a teacher’s assistant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Three important issues recognized with monthly dedications

Back in June 1968, California Congressman George E. Brown first introduced the idea of a commemorative week to celebrate and recognize the important contributions to American society from those with Hispanic roots. Months later, Congress would pass Public Law 90-48 authorizing and requesting the president to recognize Hispanic Heritage Week...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Alan D. Zong

Alan D. Zong, 56, of Emmaus, died Sept. 14, 2022, at home. Born in Bellefonte, Centre County, he was a son of Larry E. Zong, of Altoona and the late Patricia Clara (Lopez) Zong. He was a tow truck operator serving individuals and families in need 24/7. He is survived...
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

LCCC grant to provide free CDL training to military, their families

Lehigh Carbon Community College is one of 19 colleges or training centers in the country and one of only two in Pennsylvania to receive a federal grant that provides funding to former and current military service members and their families to pursue careers as commercial truck drivers. The college’s portion...
NESQUEHONING, PA
lvpnews.com

Carl S. Moyer Steel rigger

Carl S. Moyer, 77, of Bethlehem, died Sept. 15, 2022. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Ida G. (Schaffer) Moyer. He was the husband of Sharon (Long) Moyer for 30 years. He was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Charles D. Wink

Charles D. Wink, 67, of Alburtis, died suddenly Sept. 10, 2022. He was the loving husband of Ann (Zeigler) Wink for 30 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Joan A. (Ludwig) Wink. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an air...
ALBURTIS, PA
lvpnews.com

Sister M. Marietta (Virginia) Bankos, OSF St. Francis Academy educator

Sister M. Marietta (Virginia) Bankos, 93, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, U.S. Province, died Sept. 11, 2022, in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was in the 76th year of religious profession. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Barlok) Bankos. She entered the community in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Anthony J. Winkelbauer Sr.

Anthony J. Winkelbauer Sr., 87, of Northampton, died at home Sept. 14, 2022. He was the husband of Dolores M. (Hammel) Winkelbauer for 62 years. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late Rose Winkelbauer. He was in the U.S. Army. He was a foreman for the Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Fay L. Helfrich

Fay L. Helfrich, 89, formerly of Emmaus, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Marvin Helfrich. Born in Upper Milford Township, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Edna (Reichelderfer) Kline. She was a member of St. John’s...
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

The Audio Files play the Triangle

The Audio Files band performed as part of the summer concert series Tunes on the Triangle in Emmaus recently. LEFT: The Audio Files band plays in Emmaus. According to the band's social media, The Audio Files band performs the music of Billy Joel, Radiohead, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, The Black Keys and other artists. Press Photos by C. Richard Chartrand.
EMMAUS, PA

