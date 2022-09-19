The Emmaus Main Street Partners and the East Penn Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Farewell to Summer Festival in Triangle Park Sept. 17. The festival includes entertainment, crafts, activities for kids, a scarecrow trail and food for almost every appetite. LEFT: The band Alias provides the soundtrack to the Farewell to Summer Festival in Triangle Park. Additional photos appear on Page A2. Press Photo by C. Richard Chartrand.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO