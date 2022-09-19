ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

bslshoofly.com

History of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Cemetery

The small cemetery on Hancock Street is the final resting place for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart – and a few select Bay St. Louis residents. The small cemetery on Hancock Street across from the St. Stanislaus gym, who served schools located mainly in the South. It is also the final resting place of a few individuals who had connections to St. Stanislaus, the historic Catholic school for boys.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Roberts Sister Continues Family Legacy in Pass Christian

Following a career of nearly three decades as a social worker, Dorothy Roberts opened a small retail store seven year ago in her family hometown of Pass Christian and named it Robin’s Nest, honoring her sister Robin, the host of nationally-syndicated Good Morning America (ABC). Earlier this year, Dorothy opened a cafe right next to the shop named The Roberts Place and devoted each room to her late parents; Colonel Lawrence and Lucimarian, along with the accolades during their lifetime.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
bizneworleans.com

Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Two Students from Long Beach Named National Merit Semifinalists

Long Beach High School seniors Jack Dean, IV, and Caleb Haber have been named National Merit Semifinalists. Dean is the son of Danielle Powell (Glen) and Jack Dean III (Suzette). After high school, he plans to attend the University of South Alabama and pursue a computer engineering degree. His long-term goal is to become an accomplished computer engineer. He would like to go back to college and earn a bachelor’s degree in business and work hard enough to earn a leadership role in a major computer company. After he retires, he would like to work for a smaller company doing some simple work until he retires for a second time.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

“This year has been bigger than ever” | Mississippi Songwriters Festival reaches its finale

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In small spaces, the relationship between musician and audience is magical. This is especially true at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival. “In Mississippi, they can be themselves,” said Scott Stradtner of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. “They get to communicate and work with people they don’t normally get to do that with, and they’re able to come perform to an accepting audience in great venues like we have in Ocean Springs.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school

A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WLOX

Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following an accident on 20th Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport. According to Gulfport PD, first responders arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. The coroner confirms 23-year-old Carlos Del La Cruz of Gulfport was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.
GULFPORT, MS
