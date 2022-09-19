Read full article on original website
History of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Cemetery
The small cemetery on Hancock Street is the final resting place for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart – and a few select Bay St. Louis residents. The small cemetery on Hancock Street across from the St. Stanislaus gym, who served schools located mainly in the South. It is also the final resting place of a few individuals who had connections to St. Stanislaus, the historic Catholic school for boys.
Roberts Sister Continues Family Legacy in Pass Christian
Following a career of nearly three decades as a social worker, Dorothy Roberts opened a small retail store seven year ago in her family hometown of Pass Christian and named it Robin’s Nest, honoring her sister Robin, the host of nationally-syndicated Good Morning America (ABC). Earlier this year, Dorothy opened a cafe right next to the shop named The Roberts Place and devoted each room to her late parents; Colonel Lawrence and Lucimarian, along with the accolades during their lifetime.
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat near Slidell
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Two Students from Long Beach Named National Merit Semifinalists
Long Beach High School seniors Jack Dean, IV, and Caleb Haber have been named National Merit Semifinalists. Dean is the son of Danielle Powell (Glen) and Jack Dean III (Suzette). After high school, he plans to attend the University of South Alabama and pursue a computer engineering degree. His long-term goal is to become an accomplished computer engineer. He would like to go back to college and earn a bachelor’s degree in business and work hard enough to earn a leadership role in a major computer company. After he retires, he would like to work for a smaller company doing some simple work until he retires for a second time.
Recognizing 75th anniversary of the Storm of 1947: 'Old Double Eye'
It was a hot one today! Thankfully, the humidity wasn’t too bad. The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Tuesday morning. High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll easily get into the mid to upper 90s.
“This year has been bigger than ever” | Mississippi Songwriters Festival reaches its finale
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In small spaces, the relationship between musician and audience is magical. This is especially true at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival. “In Mississippi, they can be themselves,” said Scott Stradtner of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. “They get to communicate and work with people they don’t normally get to do that with, and they’re able to come perform to an accepting audience in great venues like we have in Ocean Springs.”
Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school
A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following an accident on 20th Avenue and Highway 90 in Gulfport. According to Gulfport PD, first responders arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. The coroner confirms 23-year-old Carlos Del La Cruz of Gulfport was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.
Two Chalmette High students arrested after punching teacher trying to break up fight
CHALMETTE, La. — Two Chalmette High School students have been arrested after a fight between them ended with a teacher being punched in the face. According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, the two 15-year-old students have been arrested for battery of a school teacher. The two students were not identified because of their age.
Charged with accessory after the fact in connection with fatal motorcycle accident in Gulfport
On September 20, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 39-year-old Stanley Wayne Asher and charged him with Accessory After the Fact. On September 19, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Dixie Tanner Sharp and charged her with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. On September 18,...
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
Traditional circus will roll into New Orleans this weekend, complete with elephants, clowns and acrobats
Elephants, ponies, camels and clowns can mean only one thing. The circus is back in town!. This weekend, the Carden International Circus Spectacular brings the big top to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner with three rings of acrobats, elephants, daredevils and a troupe of dancing bears. Ringmaster...
