Read full article on original website
Related
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bermuda goes on red alert for Hurricane Fiona as the Category 4 storm with 130mph winds careens nearer after leaving (at least eight dead) across the Caribbean with one MILLION powerless in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
Over one million homes and businesses are still without power in Puerto Rico Thursday morning after the now-Category 4 Hurricane Fiona made its way across the island. The storm has reached winds upward of 130mph and is expected to reach Bermuda by Friday morning before touching down in northeastern Canada by Saturday.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Hurricane Fiona - news: Storm landfall in Dominican Republic as 1,000 stranded and power out in Puerto Rico
More than a million residents of Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona departed the US island territory and continued on a path to the Dominican Republic.Wind speeds of 85mph and “historic” rains were felt as the tropical storm made landfall on Puerto Rico’s eastern shores on Sunday, where many rivers are now heavily flooded and at least one road bridge was swept away.As of Monday morning, more than 1.3 million homes were still without power as conditions remained too dangerous for repairs across large swaths of the island. Power company LUMA warned that it could take several days for full power resoration. The storm made landfall early Monday in the Dominican Republic and is on track to brush past the southeast Bahamas, as well as Turks and Caicos into Tuesday.Overnight, US President Joe Biden issued an emergency disaster declaration to speed-up the relief process for the island, which was days away from marking the fifth anniversary of another powerful hurricane that caused thousands of deaths and the collapse of vital energy infrastructure in 2017.
Fiona drenched Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: Where’s the storm going next?
What was Hurricane Fiona’s effect on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico? The Category 1 hurricane is expected to gain strength as she reaches Bahamas. By the time she reaches Bermuda, she may be a Category 3. And she could reach Atlantic Canada, though her impact on the U.S. will be in the form of rip currents and surges on the East Coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. While the storm was still lashing the archipelago late Tuesday, officials reported only a handful of downed trees and electric posts and no deaths. However, they noted that telecommunications on Grand Turk were severely affected. “Fiona definitely has battled us over the last few hours, and we’re not out of the thick of it yet,” said Akierra Missick, minister of physical planning and infrastructure development.
The entirety of Puerto Rico loses power due to Hurricane Fiona
Is the power still out in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona? Where is Hurricane Fiona supposed to go next? Has Puerto Rico made it through Hurricane Fiona?
Storm Fiona likely to become a hurricane before hitting Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday night, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands,...
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Fiona hits Turks and Caicos as a powerful Category 3 storm after battering Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona strengthened overnight to a Category 3 storm as it pummeled the Turks and Caicos Islands after hammering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the first major hurricane of the season has already caused widespread devastation, with multiple deaths reported after it dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the island and knocked out the U.S. territory’s electricity supply after making landfall Sunday.
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.
wfit.org
Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact
Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
80% of Puerto Rico still without power as island reels in aftermath of Fiona
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into the first major hurricane of the season, dumping over 30 inches of rain across parts of Puerto Rico before pummeling the Turks and Caicos Tuesday. As the power situation in Puerto Rico remained dire due to the impacts from Hurricane Fiona, the storm turned its attention...
Tigers' shortstop Javier Báez offering hot meals to fellow Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Fiona hammers island
It was a harrowing Sunday for Puerto Ricans as powerful Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the Caribbean island – now one Detroit Tigers player is stepping up to the plate to help.
BET
Hurricane Fiona Intensifies In Caribbean After Ravishing Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm early Wednesday (Sept. 21), as it headed toward Bermuda after battering the Turks and Caicos Islands overnight and earlier devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, The Weather Channel reports. What is now the first category 4 hurricane of the 2022 season...
Hundreds stranded across Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona destroys roads
Hurricane Fiona left hundreds stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the US territory, causing historic flooding. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130mph on Thursday morning and was...
Comments / 0