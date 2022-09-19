Read full article on original website
violetskyadventures.com
See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls
Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Pocatello couple attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
A vacation to Scotland for one Pocatello couple turned into an impromptu funeral visitation when Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly passed. Deacon Scott Pearhill of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and his wife, Marcy, were among tens of thousands of people who attended the queen’s funeral to pay their respects. “We had booked a trip to Scotland about six months before the queen died,” said Pearhill, a Pocatello resident of the past...
Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon
Bonneville County residents who use the Idaho Falls Public Library services are asked to return all checked out items by Sept. 27. The post Contract at Idaho Falls Public Library for Bonneville County residents ending soon appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global
IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho
The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it does not appear that it touched down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
eastidahonews.com
Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF BANNOCK, POWER COUNTIES
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Bannock County and east central Power County in southeastern Idaho until 7:45 PM Wednesday. At 7:21 PM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southwest of Portneuf Gap, or 11 miles south of Pocatello, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD: Tornado and quarter size hail. ...
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. Nye, a democrat who represented...
eastidahonews.com
One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon
RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13
Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Halloween robber sentenced to prison
An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday
The case against former Downard Funeral Home director Lance Peck was back in a Bannock County courtroom Monday for a pre-trial conference. The post Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Multiple people dead after wreck near Chubbuck
Multiple people died in a crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, Idaho State Police reported. The wreck involved two vehicles at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads around 6:40 p.m. One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire following the collision, which occurred on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. Authorities have...
Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle
POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
Idaho GOP drops lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee
The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed. An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party. ...
