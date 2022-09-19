ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amisun.com

BIEO members reject TDC funding change

ANNA MARIA – Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth hasn’t gained a lot of support from leadership in local barrier island cities for her idea to change how tourist development taxes are distributed in Manatee County. Titsworth brought up the topic during a Coalition of Barrier Island Elected Officials...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
amisun.com

County, vendors face off on takeover of beach market

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County commissioners debated the county’s takeover of the Coquina Beach Market last week as vendors defended ousted organizer Nancy Ambrose. The beach market saga began publicly on Aug. 2 when, in a press release, Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan announced that the county would take over the market from Ambrose.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Commission declines paid parking proposal

BRADENTON BEACH – The city commission has rejected a paid parking proposal that city staff negotiated with Easy Parking Group owner Josh LaRose. After two and a half hours of discussion on Sept. 15, commissioners unanimously supported Commissioner Ralph Cole’s suggestion to schedule a future work meeting to continue the discussion and decision-making process that may include soliciting bids from additional operators.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
amisun.com

Pine Avenue roundabout rejected

ANNA MARIA – The city commission has rejected a proposed roundabout and delivery truck turnaround area at the Pine Avenue/South Bay Boulevard intersection near the City Pier. Representing the George F. Young engineering firm, Mark Adler presented the requested roundabout plans during a Sept. 12 special city commission meeting.
ANNA MARIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anna Maria, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Anna Maria, FL
amisun.com

Players’ season opener a cliffhanger

ANNA MARIA – Philosophical boundaries are a constant struggle for a philosophy professor who thinks he knows the obvious difference between right and wrong in Cliffhanger, the Island Players’ season opener. Rick Kopp is a convincing Professor Henry Lowenthal, whose hero is Socrates, a source of inspiration for...
ANNA MARIA, FL
amisun.com

City leaders consider food truck regulations

HOLMES BEACH – Commissioners are reacting to a recently passed Florida law allowing food trucks to operate within any municipality in the state by creating regulations for those doing business in the city. Planning and Zoning Administrator Chad Minor said that while city leaders cannot keep food trucks from...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
amisun.com

Season opener ends in tie

ANNA MARIA – With a week of practice under their belt, eight youth soccer teams took to The Center fields for this season’s kickoff games last Tuesday night. In the U10 league, LaPensee Plumbing’s TJ Hagey and Preston LaPensee each had a hat trick in the game, scoring all six of LaPensee Plumbing’s points in the night.
ANNA MARIA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy