ANNA MARIA – With a week of practice under their belt, eight youth soccer teams took to The Center fields for this season’s kickoff games last Tuesday night. In the U10 league, LaPensee Plumbing’s TJ Hagey and Preston LaPensee each had a hat trick in the game, scoring all six of LaPensee Plumbing’s points in the night.

ANNA MARIA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO