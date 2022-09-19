ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

gsutigers.com

GSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Announced

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University head women's basketball coach Freddie Murray announced the 2022-23 women's basketball schedule, which features four Power 5 opponents and a trip to Hawaii. "We're looking forward to a challenging non-conference schedule we have put together for the 2022-2023 season," Murray said. "As always, we...
GRAMBLING, LA
gsutigers.com

GSU Announces Time Change for Home Opener

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
WEST MONROE, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery

Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
MONROE, LA
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer

“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU police investigate campus assault

A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 teen suspects arrested in connection to Renwick Street shooting

UPDATE (09/16/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 16, 2022, Monroe Police have arrested two 14-year-old males for their involvement in the Renwick Street shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the chest. Both juveniles were booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Illegal Possession of […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
MONROE, LA

