gsutigers.com
GSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Announced
GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University head women's basketball coach Freddie Murray announced the 2022-23 women's basketball schedule, which features four Power 5 opponents and a trip to Hawaii. "We're looking forward to a challenging non-conference schedule we have put together for the 2022-2023 season," Murray said. "As always, we...
gsutigers.com
GSU Announces Time Change for Home Opener
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery
Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer
“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police investigate campus assault
A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KEDM
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
“Y’all want to jump my daughter”: Louisiana woman accused of pointing handgun during argument
A Monroe woman was arrested for making threats while pointing a handgun at multiple people.
KNOE TV8
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
2 teen suspects arrested in connection to Renwick Street shooting
UPDATE (09/16/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 16, 2022, Monroe Police have arrested two 14-year-old males for their involvement in the Renwick Street shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the chest. Both juveniles were booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Illegal Possession of […]
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
MISSING PERSON: 29-year-old Ouachita Parish woman found safe by deputies
UPDATE (09/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 12, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Kirsten Dews was located by deputies and she is safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Kirsten Leigh Ann Dews. Dews is described as a White female, standing five foot and one inch, […]
KNOE TV8
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
