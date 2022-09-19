ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA clears new genetically-modified purple tomato

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Doiron
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgXlW_0i25G2PD00

( WPRI ) — A brand new purple tomato could soon be coming to a produce aisle near you, so long as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) gave Norfolk Plant Sciences the OK to continue growing its genetically-modified purple tomatoes.

Following a review of the tomato, which the company claims was “modified to alter its color and enhance its nutritional quality,” the USDA determined the plant “may be safely grown and used in breeding in the United States.”

The USDA also concluded the tomatoes don’t pose “an increased plant pest risk compared to a nonregulated plant.”

The purple tomatoes, according to Norfolk Plant Sciences , have increased levels of “flavonoid antioxidants,” as well as the main antioxidant lycopene, which is present in ordinary red tomatoes.

The company said “there is evidence that best protection against disease is achieved when both types of antioxidant are present in the diet.”

In order for the purple tomato to hit store shelves, it has to be given the green light by the FDA.

WATE

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
International Business Times

Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them

A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
GEORGIA STATE
#Tomatoes#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Norfolk Plant Sciences#House#Flavonoid#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
BGR.com

Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall

After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

More Than 150K Pounds of Frozen Pizza Products Recalled

Consumers should think twice before they bite into that slice of pizza. Maryland-based firm Pizza John's has recalled more than 150,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizzas, marking just the latest in a string of pizza-related recalls this summer, after it was determined the products were produced without the benefit of a federal inspection.
MARYLAND STATE
WATE

WATE

