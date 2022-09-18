Read full article on original website
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Volleyball Roundup: Madison swept by Arlington at home
The Madison Bulldogs fell at home Tuesday evening against Arlington 3-0. Arlington won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-20 to pick up the 3-0 road win. Audrey Nelson led the Bulldogs with 15 kills and three blocks. Megan Schouwenburg recorded six kills.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Golf: More than a sport
If you’ve ever had the chance to play a round of golf with Derek Burshiem or even watch him play, you know that he is passionate about the game. The Flandreau resident does his best to be out on his home course at River’s Bend, or any other course, nearly every single day. He’s entered into countless tournaments across the state and region. Over a 40 year career, he’s earned four SDGA Championships, numerous runner-up finishes, and a great deal of respect amongst his peers. He is a three-time Senior Male Golfer of the Year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huron, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pierre T.F. Riggs High School football team will have a game with Huron High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll
The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gigantic South Dakota Home Turns Into Wedding Venue?
If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...well you're out of luck. This lavish Mitchell, South Dakota home is officially off the market. A story from the Mitchell Republic is reporting the buyer of this extravagant...
amazingmadison.com
Schemmel to Join 14 Others in South Dakota Hall of Fame
This upcoming Sunday, Jeff Schemmel will be one of 15 people to be inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Schemmel, of Madison, South Dakota, was the first native of South Dakota to break the four-minute mark in the mile race for track and field, running a 3:59.4 when he ran for Kansas State in 1974.
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
Madison Daily Leader
Love Your Neighbor Tour visits Madison
The Love Your Neighbor Tour, an inter-faith group advocating for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota, gathered on Tuesday at Madison’s 2nd Street Diner. Led by Sister Lynn Marie Welbig, the tour aims to bring awareness to the benefits of expanded Medicaid for working class and rural communities. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
KELOLAND TV
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
Madison Daily Leader
James Lane
James C. Lane, age 57, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of James Lane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
KELOLAND TV
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
bustingbrackets.com
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of South Dakota of last decade
A 6’4 guard from Brookings, Carlson stayed in his hometown, spending his four-year collegiate career over at South Dakota State. Like a few other players on today’s list, he was a vital part of the earliest D1 successes for the Jackrabbits. Carlson arrived on campus in 2010, spending his freshman season as an underused bench piece, but developing into a full-time starter in the backcourt for his final three campaigns.
Madison Daily Leader
Denny Kearin
Denny Kearin, 75, of Madison, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, September 21 at Bethel Lutheran Home, surrounded by family. To plant a tree in memory of Denny Kearin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recreational marijuana: Both sides of the issue
When South Dakotans head to the polls this November, they'll once again be voting on recreational marijuana.
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
Comments / 0