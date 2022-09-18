If you’ve ever had the chance to play a round of golf with Derek Burshiem or even watch him play, you know that he is passionate about the game. The Flandreau resident does his best to be out on his home course at River’s Bend, or any other course, nearly every single day. He’s entered into countless tournaments across the state and region. Over a 40 year career, he’s earned four SDGA Championships, numerous runner-up finishes, and a great deal of respect amongst his peers. He is a three-time Senior Male Golfer of the Year.

